Stoke City: Phil Jagielka and Chelsea's Lewis Baker sign for Championship play-off hopefuls

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStoke City have signed former England defender Phil Jagielka on a deal until the end of the season, as well as Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker on a two-and-a-half-year contract. Jagielka, 39, had to be released by Derby on Friday after the EFL refused to approve a contract extension for...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Souttar
Person
Phil Jagielka
#Stoke City#Efl#Vitesse Arnhem#Middlesbrough#Coventry#Potters
