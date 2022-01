Google Pixel (and other stock Android devices) With the release of Android 12, enabling Emergency SOS features is easier than ever. Once set up, quickly tapping the power button 5 times in a row will call the emergency services or contact of your choosing. By default, this will be set to your local emergency number (e.g. 911 for the USA), but this can be changed to a personal contact if you'd prefer. You can also add medical information to your phone that can be easily accessed by medical professionals if you're unable to communicate with them in an emergency situation.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO