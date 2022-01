After news of being named as a suspect in a battery offense, Kanye West has admitted that he punched a man on Thursday. The rapper, who now goes by Ye, shared in an episode of Hollywood Unlocked: “It was 3 a.m. in front of the Warehouse. I’m saying, ‘You don’t know what I’m dealing with right now.’ I just finished these two songs, I came from the studio.” He further said: “And this dude, he just had this real attitude, like, ‘What you gonna do? And see that?’ Imma just tell you, that blue COVID-19 mask ain’t stop that knockout, you know what I’m saying.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO