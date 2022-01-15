Brownell, Tigers Host an Old Friend

Clemson will be looking to earn its first ACC win at home this year when it hosts Boston College tonight (6:30 p.m.) at Littlejohn Coliseum.

This matchup pits Clemson head coach Brad Brownell against his former Clemson assistant Earl Grant, who was on Brownell’s staff at Clemson from 2010-’14. Grant became BC’s new head coach this past off-season after spending seven years as the head coach at the College of Charleston.

To be fair, this will be just the Tigers second home conference game of the season. They lost to Virginia at home on Jan. 4, and all of their other games have been on the road. Their Dec. 29 home game against Duke was postponed due to a COVID outbreak on Duke’s roster. The ACC has not rescheduled the game.

Clemson (10-6, 2-3 ACC) will host an Eagles team that is coming off a five-point loss at home to Georgia Tech.

Betting Line: The Tigers are favored by 10.5 over the Eagles according to Fanduel.

SETTING THE SCENE BETWEEN THE TIGERS AND EAGLES

The contest will be televised on RSN (Bally Sports) with Eric Collins and Terrence Oglesby calling the action, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and Tunein.com.

CLEMSON BASKETBALL HEADLINES

• P.J. Hall’s 22.5 Player Efficiency Rating is fourth amongst sophomores in the ACC this season.

• Hall has three 22-point games this season and one 20-point game. He has grabbed a career-best eight boards three times this season.

• Hunter Tyson is enjoying a career season in 2021-22 averaging career bests in points (11.6), rebounds (6.1), assists (1.4), shooting (49.6 percent) and free throws (80.0 percent).

• Clemson is second in the ACC and is 17th nationally in 3-point shooting: 38.8 percent (126-for-308). If the season ended today that percentage would be the second best in school history and the best since the first year the three-point goal became a national rule in 1986-’87.

• That 1986-’87 season Clemson made 44.8 from 3-point range, a figure that led the ACC and is still the league record for a season. That Clemson team went on to advance to the NCAA Tournament, and finished second in the ACC standings.

SERIES HISTORY VS. BOSTON COLLEGE

• Clemson and Boston College (6-8, 1-3 ACC) will match up for the 27th time in program history.

• The Tigers hold a commanding 19-7 lead in the series and have won the last nine in a row dating back to the 2013-14 season.

• Head Coach Brad Brownell is 11-3 all-time against the Eagles.

• Clemson has defeated Boston College in each of the last nine meetings, the third longest streak for the Clemson program against an ACC school. The record is an 11-game winning streak over Virginia between 1959-60 and 1964-65. The second longest is a 10-gamer against Georgia Tech from 2009 through 2013-14. So, a victory tonight would be just the third double-digit series winning streak for the Clemson program against an ACC school.

