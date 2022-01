This Is a Patent for Software That May Make It Possible in the Future. While most games for the PS4 can be played on the PS5, this may touch on an old sore point. Previously, games for the PlayStation 1, 2, and 3 are unable to be played on the PS4 due to issues with compatibility. Before, all games on the PlayStation system had been able to be played on previous consoles. While some games have been since remastered and are able to play for newer consoles, this doesn’t apply to all games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO