Former Clemson Receiver Transfers to ACC School, Will Play Against Tigers in 2022

Frank Ladson Jr. is going home.

He'll also be returning to the place he used to call home. The former Clemson receiver, who entered the NCAA transfer portal last month, announced Saturday that he's committed to the Miami Hurricanes.

Ladson played at South Dade High School in Homestead, Fla., about 40 minutes from Coral Gables. He came to Clemson in the 2019 recruiting class and recorded 31 receptions for 438 yards in three seasons.

Clemson Tigers in NFL Playoffs: Pair of Cowboys Defenders Face Talented 49ers

Jayron Kearse and Carlos Watkins enter Sunday's playoff game coming off the best NFL seasons of their careers.

Clemson Tigers in NFL Playoffs: Bucs Get Set to Defend Super Bowl Title Against Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers get set to defend their Super Bowl title with a wildcard round matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former Clemson Cornerback Thanks Swinney, Clemson in NFL Draft Announcement

Derion Kendrick announced he's leaving Georgia for the NFL draft.

Ladson will return to Tiger Town when Hurricanes make a trip to Death Valley this fall. The 2022 ACC schedule with dates and some times is expected to be released later this month, but Miami is on the home slate.

A top-5 receiver as a recruit and a four-star prospect had six touchdowns for Tigers in a career that's more remembered for his inability to stay on the field because of injuries. Ladson played in 10 games and made just four starts in 2020 while dealing with various injuries. He

He had surgery during the offseason and then saw action in just four games in 2021 because of a hip issue. Ladson, who had just four catches and 19 yards last season as a junior, left the program following the final regular-season game against South Carolina.

Ladson joins an offense led by Tyler Van Dyke, who had a solid freshman campaign in 2021. New head coach Mario Cristobal took over the Hurricanes last month, and former Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich was hired to run Miami as well.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!