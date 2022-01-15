ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Former Clemson Receiver Transfers to ACC School, Will Play Against Tigers in 2022

By Brad Senkiw
AllClemson
AllClemson
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kRxA_0dmu1sAq00

Frank Ladson Jr. is going home.

He'll also be returning to the place he used to call home. The former Clemson receiver, who entered the NCAA transfer portal last month, announced Saturday that he's committed to the Miami Hurricanes.

Ladson played at South Dade High School in Homestead, Fla., about 40 minutes from Coral Gables. He came to Clemson in the 2019 recruiting class and recorded 31 receptions for 438 yards in three seasons.

Clemson Tigers in NFL Playoffs: Pair of Cowboys Defenders Face Talented 49ers

Jayron Kearse and Carlos Watkins enter Sunday's playoff game coming off the best NFL seasons of their careers.

Clemson Tigers in NFL Playoffs: Bucs Get Set to Defend Super Bowl Title Against Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers get set to defend their Super Bowl title with a wildcard round matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former Clemson Cornerback Thanks Swinney, Clemson in NFL Draft Announcement

Derion Kendrick announced he's leaving Georgia for the NFL draft.

Ladson will return to Tiger Town when Hurricanes make a trip to Death Valley this fall. The 2022 ACC schedule with dates and some times is expected to be released later this month, but Miami is on the home slate.

A top-5 receiver as a recruit and a four-star prospect had six touchdowns for Tigers in a career that's more remembered for his inability to stay on the field because of injuries. Ladson played in 10 games and made just four starts in 2020 while dealing with various injuries. He

He had surgery during the offseason and then saw action in just four games in 2021 because of a hip issue. Ladson, who had just four catches and 19 yards last season as a junior, left the program following the final regular-season game against South Carolina.

Ladson joins an offense led by Tyler Van Dyke, who had a solid freshman campaign in 2021. New head coach Mario Cristobal took over the Hurricanes last month, and former Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich was hired to run Miami as well.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AllClemson

Hunter Renfrow Hopes Lesson he Learned at Clemson Works for Raiders

Hunter Renfrow got his first taste of the NFL postseason in last Saturday's loss by the Las Vegas Raiders at the Cincinnati Bengals. It marked the first time that the organization had been to the playoffs since 2016, so it was a new experience for many of the players. For the former Clemson star receiver, he hopes a lesson from his playing days with the Tigers can be applied to his pro team as it looks to build off of a 10-7 regular-season record but fell short of advancing in the postseason.
NFL
AllClemson

Nick Eason a Familiar Face for 2023 DT Terry Simmons

Terry Simmons is starting to climb the recruiting boards. The 2023 DT out of Calvary Day in Savannah, Georgia, currently has eight offers, with most coming from non-Power-5 schools. However, after recording 67 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and four sacks during his junior campaign, Simmons is starting to catch the eye of some of the bigger programs, with North Carolina, Florida State and Clemson all now showing interest.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ladson, SC
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
AllClemson

Swinney On 150 Wins: 'The Credit Goes to the Players'

When the final whistle sounded and the Clemson Tigers were champions of the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29, not only was it a historic win for the program--as they won their 10th game for an 11th straight season--it was also historic for head coach Dabo Swinney. That win marked his...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Hunter Johnson Transferring Back to Clemson

Hunter Johnson's college career is about to come full circle. The former Clemson quarterback, who transferred out of the program following the 2017 season, will use his sixth year of eligibility to rejoin the Tigers, Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports first reported. Johnson originally signed with Clemson as part of...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson Gets Commitment From 2022 WR Cole Turner

Clemson added to its 2022 recruiting class on Sunday when 2022 WR Cole Turner announced a verbal pledge to the Tigers. "Committed," Turner tweeted. "I'm #AllIn and ready to work!!" Turner, who is the younger brother of former Clemson safety Nolan Turner, picked up an offer from the Tigers on...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Radakovich
Person
Mario Cristobal
AllClemson

2022 CB Myles Oliver Commits to Clemson

Clemson picked up its second commitment of the day on Sunday when 2022 CB Myles Oliver verbally pledged to the Tigers. The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back out of Douglasville, Georgia committed while on an official visit this weekend, with Georgia Tech being Clemson's biggest competition. The cornerback had just picked up an offer from the Tigers on Saturday.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson Tigers in the NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Monday's game will be the third meeting between the teams after splitting the regular-season series. The Cardinals won the first round, 37-20, Week 4 at SoFi Stadium but the Rams captured round two, 30-23 Week 14 at State Farm Stadium. The matchup is also the second time two teams meet...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Clemson Tigers#Buccaneers#American Football#Acc School#South Dade High School
AllClemson

Clemson Tigers in the NFL Playoffs: McCloud, Steelers Have a Tough Task at Kansas City

If it was not for former Clemson standout Ray Ray McCloud, the Pittsburgh Steelers might not be in the NFL Playoffs, which begin Saturday with Super Wild Card Weekend. McCloud tallied 132 all-purpose yards in the Steelers’ overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday, including a 10-yard catch on fourth-and-eight in the extra quarter to set Pittsburgh up with game-winning field goal.
NFL
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy