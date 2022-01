This year is off to a quick and game-changing start for the video gaming sector. After all, it is now two weeks, two mega-deals in the space as technology giant Microsoft unveiled a $68.7 billion takeover of powerhouse Activision Blizzard on Tuesday, eight days after Take-Two Interactive’s $12.7 billion deal to acquire Zynga. Activision shares earned an analyst upgrade on the news, with MKM Partners’ Eric Handler changing his rating from “sell” to “neutral” with a $95 price target, up from $54, given that Microsoft is set to pay that amount per share. “In our opinion, this transaction creates a win-win scenario...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 HOURS AGO