Sony Interactive Entertainment has finally fully unveiled its next-gen VR headset at CES 2022, giving consumers their first look at the PlayStation VR2 unit. During the press conference, Sony showed off more details about the PS5 accesory, including info about of the controllers that you'll be using to navigate your way around the new VR setup, a new title designed specifically for the hardware, and – perhaps most importantly – the specs. Interestingly, an article over on the PlayStation Blog also notes that the PSVR 2 will have an incredibly simple set-up, needing only a single cable required to be connected directly to the PS5 console (much easier than the previous model).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO