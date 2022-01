TEMPE, Ariz. – The No. 19 Texas A&M men's tennis team opens the dual match season against Arizona State at the Whiteman Tennis Center at 2 p.m. (CT). "We are excited to be playing another very good Pac 12 team in our opener tomorrow in Arizona State," head coach Steve Denton said. "Always a very exciting time to start the dual match season. We have had a solid week of practice before three good days of matches against UCLA, USC and Stanford. As we learned over the weekend, we will need a big effort from everyone tomorrow."

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO