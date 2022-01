That Labyrinth role, the decades of music, and a million other reasons besides made David Bowie into an irrefutable icon (and Doctor Who inspiration). He unfortunately passed away in 2016 but was spared the sight of our current pandemic era. One thing he also won't see are up-and-comers like Willow Smith, Zendaya and Kiernan Shipka do a tribute video for him on what would have been his 75th birthday. And perhaps it's for the best – because fans are absolutely roasting the three twenty-somethings’ efforts, even going so far as to compare it to the Gal Gadot “Imagine” snafu.

