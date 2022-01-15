Shoel Perelman of Pega – AI Should Unleash Marketers to More Creatively and Effectively Engage Audiences

Have you ever written down an amazing idea on a piece of paper, only to forget about it the next day? If you’re someone who is constantly on the go and working on multiple things at once, you’re all too familiar with this scenario. Disorganization is the enemy of any creative entrepreneur because, without order, your goals can go missing or feel as though they are always out of reach. So, even if you’re a pen and paper kind of creator, the best content planning tools can provide solace and keep you from overworking. Our favorites range in complexity and price...

