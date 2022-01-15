ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoel Perelman of Pega – AI Should Unleash Marketers to More Creatively and Effectively Engage Audiences

By Brent Leary
smallbiztrends.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas there ever been a two year timeframe where consumer needs and expectations have changed more rapidly and dramatically than they have since the Coronavirus pandemic broke out and forced us into a new way of life? Maybe they have, but definitely not in my lifetime. And we still have over...

smallbiztrends.com

realtybiznews.com

Why Real Estate Agents Should Engage on Quora to Build Their Buying Audience

On the internet, crowdsourcing has become a popular method for gathering information. There are whole websites devoted to users getting their questions answered by anyone and everyone who wishes to respond, and the highly popular question-answering service Quora does just that. A different type of social media site, Quora is an untapped resource for real estate agents looking to increase their visibility online and to market themselves and their services. Here’s why you should most certainly be engaging on Quora to build your buying audience.
INTERNET
smallbiztrends.com

How to Start a Conversation When Networking

Knowing what to say is a big part of being successful at a networking event. Opening lines are important conversation starters. But that’s just one way to start an interesting conversation with a stranger. Here’s everything that you need to know that leads to a business connection. Why...
INTERNET
smallbiztrends.com

10 Ways to Adjust Your Current Marketing Strategies for Today’s Consumers

Lots of businesses use techniques like SEO and social media marketing. But they don’t all use them in the same way. In fact, you may sometimes need to adjust how you use these platforms and concepts to effectively communicate with today’s consumers. Here are tips from members of the online small business community for making these adjustments.
SMALL BUSINESS
BlogHer

The Best Content Planning Tools for Organizing Your Ideas

Have you ever written down an amazing idea on a piece of paper, only to forget about it the next day? If you’re someone who is constantly on the go and working on multiple things at once, you’re all too familiar with this scenario. Disorganization is the enemy of any creative entrepreneur because, without order, your goals can go missing or feel as though they are always out of reach. So, even if you’re a pen and paper kind of creator, the best content planning tools can provide solace and keep you from overworking. Our favorites range in complexity and price...
INSTAGRAM
itechpost.com

Fresh Engagements’ Top 3 Digital Marketing Trends

Traditional marketing tactics will always be known and loved. But with the major advancement in technology and society over the last decade have really reshaped how we do things. The shift from traditional marketing to the digital world was accelerated even more over the last 2 years with the pandemic. Research done in 2020 by McKinsey shows businesses were 3 times more likely now to say that 80% of their customer interactions are digital, compared to before COVID. This burst the transition years ahead of what predictions were based on previous surveys.
ECONOMY
Forbes

The Most Effective Marketing Channel You’re Probably Not Using, But Should In The New Year

Nicole R. Braley is a marketing executive, servant leader, career coach, and a frequent speaker for business media. As we enter the new year, there is one major question facing companies: Is your 2022 marketing plan focused on the right things? As marketers, we’re always tuned in to our audiences. But the last two years may have shifted our approach to clients and prospects. We now understand their need to connect better than ever before, and we’ve been able to adapt, legitimizing their concerns, acting as guides and solving new problems together.
ECONOMY
The Drum

Time to deploy data to make marketing more creative and compelling

Melissa Puls, senior VP and CMO of Ivanti, a global automation platform, elaborates on some key themes that marketers should look out for as the data age gathers pace. For brands to be successful, marketers will need to increase transparency on how they use customer data and what processes are in place to protect customers.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Melodity – The Web3 Ecosystem for the Music industry to fully unleash creativity with play-to-earn, listen-to-earn, NFTs and Metaverse

Melodity is taking the music industry one huge step further towards the decentralized creator economy and has started to build Web 3.0 monetization infrastructure to support musicians in completely new ways. To do so, Melodity is building a premier ecosystem that consists of play-to-earn (P2E), listen-to-earn (L2E) and Metaverse based...
INTERNET
Times Union

This Is How AI Content Marketing Will Shake Up 2022

With the embers of the outgoing year fizzling out, businesses are already gearing up and getting ready to take 2022 by storm. The need to seek out alternatives to standard-issue messaging — to stay relevant — is not an option, but a lifeline. Content has gone beyond being...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Engaging Audiences in a Cookieless World

Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jeff Lortz, CEO at Creator by Zmags. The Value of First-Party Data for Engaging Audiences. Marketers understand that direct, first-party data has the greatest potential to deliver successful advertising campaigns without third-party cookies. By embracing a cookieless world and leveraging first-party data with AI and machine learning offers the possibilities of engaging appropriate audiences in the most effective manner. And as many are aware, the third-party cookie has been in decline for some time because a significant portion, such as Safari and Firefox environments, already are devoid of third-party cookies. As the industry addresses the demise of third-party cookies it is time to start experimenting with alternative approaches and integrating their first-party data strategies now.
TECHNOLOGY
Advertising Age

Creative marketers: Submit now to Ad Age's Creativity Awards

Ad Age will be shining a bright light on creative marketers and their best work at this year’s Creativity Awards. Our newly expanded Creative Marketing category is designed to honor the top companies, marketers and ideas that leverage creativity and innovation to move their businesses forward. The counterpart to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insideradio.com

RAB On CES: New Tech About ‘New Ways To Engage With The Audience.’

With its focus on the in-car entertainment experience, consumer personalization and artificial intelligence, 2022's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) left its mark on in-person or virtual attendees from the radio business, such as Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs, who reported to Inside Radio from Las Vegas over the course of the show, and Radio Advertising Bureau Senior VP Professional Development Jeff Schmidt, who blogged his takeaways in the latest installment of RAB's “Radio Matters”.
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

How Marketers Can Still Reach Their Audiences In A Cookie-Less Future

Silently tracking consumers across the internet, third-party cookies made it possible for marketers to reach customers like never before. But the cookie era is quickly drawing to a close. Even though Google delayed the sunset of third-party cookies due to the outcries of an unprepared industry, it’s still happening. In addition to the millions of internet users that have shunned cookies with ad blockers and other tools, all major web browsers have announced that they have or will stop supporting third-party cookies. Marketers will now have to be more creative than ever when it comes to how they reach their intended customers.
INTERNET
AdWeek

How AI Is Paving the Way to Greater Humanity in Marketing

The struggle for marketers is real. On one hand, data maturity and digital transformation are putting real-time insights and new ways to activate data at our fingertips—enabling a pace of work that can seem relentless, pandemic or not. On the other hand, these capabilities aren’t always translating to more authentic, connected experiences for our customers— instead, creating missed opportunities and, frankly, a lot of noise and waste.
SOFTWARE
insideradio.com

As Audiences Continue To Fragment, Media Experts See More Consolidation Ahead.

The disruption of media and advertising and the splintering of audiences will continue unabated in 2022 with some new potential twists and turns, a panel of media and ad execs told the audience at the Digital Hollywood CES 2022 conference last week. Brian Benedik, recently named Chief Revenue Officer at Audacy, said the audio industry is “catching up” with the on-demand and personalization trends that have rocked the video industry during the last few years.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Understanding The AI Market

Rens ter Weijde is CEO at KIMO. Is the AI hype justified? It depends on who you ask. Artificial intelligence (AI) is populating different areas of the Gartner hype cycle. Chatbots? Disillusion. Machine learning? Great, but expectations have been lowered a bit. Responsible AI? Could be the next big thing! Understanding AI is hard because it is not one thing, and the technology has many use cases. In this article, I’ll provide a simpler way to understand AI (a bit): Understand the AI market.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

UX: How, Where And When You Engage Your Audience Can Determine Whether You Boom Or Bomb

CTO and co-founder of Polly, an app on major workspace messaging platforms like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Chat. The last time you unsubscribed from an email list, you were probably asked to give feedback regarding why you unsubscribed. If you're like most people, you probably ignored the request. Why? Because the reason you unsubscribed was you were annoyed at the company for cluttering up your inbox. Or, if you did answer, your response was overly emotional. When you're feeling annoyed, you're not inclined to provide helpful feedback.
TECHNOLOGY
The Drum

In 2022, should B2B content marketers focus more on advertising?

The Promotion Fix is a​n ​exclusive biweekly column for The Drum from Samuel Scott, a global keynote marketing speaker who is a former journalist, newspaper editor, and director of marketing and communications in the high-tech industry. Follow him @samueljscott. Many B2B marketers focus on ‘content’ rather than advertising,...
ECONOMY
Register Citizen

How a Diverse Team Brings More Creativity and Engagement to Your Business

It’s been just over one year since I helped to produce a globally televised KISS concert in Dubai on New Year’s Eve 2020. We brought people from all over the world to collaborate with people from the local community to create a diverse and unforgettable experience that won awards for it’s video production value.
ECONOMY

