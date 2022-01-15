Two women arrested after using baby strollers to steal from a Concord business
Concord, California – Two women were apprehended on Thursday for stealing more than $1,000 worth of cosmetics from...concordnewsjournal.com
Concord, California – Two women were apprehended on Thursday for stealing more than $1,000 worth of cosmetics from...concordnewsjournal.com
Concord News Journal is a daily local online news magazine with hyperlocal coverage for the city of Concord and surrounding areas.https://concordnewsjournal.com/
Comments / 3