Two women arrested after using baby strollers to steal from a Concord business

San Pablo, California – San Pablo police said a motorist struck and killed a 21-year-old man between Giant Road and John Avenue on Friday night and then left the scene. According to a press statement from the San Pablo Police Department, officers discovered the young pedestrian on the street around 10:12 p.m. Friday, suffering from “serious” injuries. As of Saturday evening, police had not released his identity or given any other information about him.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO