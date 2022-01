What to watch for: The Bills crushed the Chiefs by a score of 38-20 in Week 5, one of the most eye-opening games of the Chiefs’ 3-4 start to the season. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was dominant, throwing for 315 yards and three touchdowns while running for 59 yards and two more scores. But the Chiefs are in a much different place now. In their 9-1 finish to the regular season, the Kansas City defense ranked No. 7 in QBR against (39.5). The Chiefs’ opponents threw more interceptions (15) than touchdown passes (12) and faced the NFL’s sixth-highest pressure rate (30.7). Allen is coming off an excellent game in the wild-card rouDallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy defends QB draw play - ‘Shouldn’t have had problem getting ball spotted’ (espn.com)d, but he’ll face a more energetic defense in this one.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO