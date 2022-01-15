College football teams favored to win the 2022 national championship

We’re not even a week removed from the College Football Playoff national championship game with Georgia finally beating Alabama, but that doesn’t mean it’s too soon to look ahead to next season.

The sports books are starting to put together their projections, having released their futures for 2022, and three of the four 2021 College Football Playoff teams make the cut. Naturally, the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide are getting top honors, but what other teams are included in the early betting odds?

Tipico Sportsbook has you covered, and while Michigan football is included as one of the favorites for 2022, naturally, it isn’t given the top nod in the conference. And there are some dubious selections they’re including as well.

Here are all the teams that you can bet on to win it all in 2022.

All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+4000)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The Fighting Irish have some uncertainty now that Brian Kelly isn’t coaching the team for the first time in more than a decade. Marcus Freeman takes the reins and Notre Dame will look to remain consistent. However, it’ll be interesting to see if the former Ohio State player can keep ND near the top as it’s been in Kelly’s tenure.

Wisconsin Badgers (+8000)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Wisconsin was one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten from the middle of the season to near the end, so it will be interesting to see, now that it’s found a star in running back Braelon Allen, whether or not the Badgers can get back to being one of the best teams in the conference. It has a breeze of a nonconference schedule, but opens the Big Ten by playing Ohio State, and has a crossover with Michigan State. We should know come Week 4 whether or not the Badgers have a shot.

USC Trojans (+8000)

Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

This one doesn’t make much sense, in our opinion. Yes, USC swung for the fences and brought in Lincoln Riley and are getting a bevy of big-time transfers. Also, the Pac-12 isn’t exactly a murderer’s row of a conference. But the Trojans are always expected to do well and, like Texas, have tended to be overrated. While we do think that USC will eventually be in the national conversation, it’ll likely take a year or two before that’s the case.

North Carolina Tar Heels (+8000)

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Put this right up there with USC.

Last year in the preseason, the Tar Heels were a College Football Playoff projection darling before completely falling apart during the season. With quarterback Sam Howell departing for the NFL draft, things just got more difficult for UNC, not easier.

Tennessee Volunteers (+8000)

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Things are trending up for the Vols, but again, this is a team that hasn’t been in contention for some time. Perhaps now that the offense has taken a step forward, it could take a step forward. However, with Georgia being in the same division, it seems unlikely.

Penn State Nittany Lions (+6000)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

This one makes some sense now, considering that Sean Clifford is returning to the team. Penn State had the look of a contender before his injury at Iowa, and from there, the Nittany Lions fell off the rails. Ohio State and Michigan still loom, but if PSU can stay healthy and rekindle what it started as in 2021, it’s got a shot. A road game at Auburn will tell us more early.

Miami Hurricanes (+6000)

Photo: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Miami is yet another program expected to take a step forward every year, though it never seems to. It should turn around under Mario Cristobal, but, like some of the aforementioned teams, it’s likely a few years away. The ACC being down certainly gives it an opportunity to make some noise, especially since it’s done a good job in recruiting.

Michigan Wolverines (+4000)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Tied for the fifth-best odds, Michigan is the defending Big Ten champion and is fresh off of its first College Football Playoff appearance. The Wolverines still have an Ohio State barrier it must continually overcome, but it returns the bulk of the offense and special teams and has an incredibly favorable schedule in 2022, with eight home games and just two tough road games at Iowa and in Columbus.

Florida Gators (+4000)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The Gators just went 6-7 and fired its head coach, but the oddsmakers are apparently in favor of the roster and new coach Billy Napier. Again, a coaching change rarely pays such immediate dividends, and being in the same division as Georgia doesn’t help matters. That said, Florida has the personnel to do it, it just has to come together.

Oklahoma Sooners (+4000)

Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey (8) and Brian Asamoah (24) bring down Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez (2) during Saturday’s game in Norman.

Oklahoma was in the thick of things until it lost to rival Oklahoma State in the regular season finale. But then it lost Lincoln Riley to USC and brought in Clemson defensive coordinator Brett Venables. Normally, we’d say its inclusion here makes sense, but it just lost both starting quarterbacks to the NCAA transfer portal and has been hemorrhaging personnel all offseason. The Big 12 is wide open, sure, but this seems like a long shot.

Texas A&M Aggies (+4000)

Photo: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Like Michigan, this one makes some semblance of sense here. The Aggies have shown they can beat Alabama, but they were terribly inconsistent in 2021. Jimbo Fisher just brought in the best recruiting class in college football history, and if that can pay some immediate dividends, then yes, Texas A&M could be a College Football Playoff contender.

Oregon Ducks (+4000)

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Oregon was a shoo-in for the College Football Playoff until it had a Utah problem — twice. With a new head coach in Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, if the Ducks can get Utah — and apparently USC — figured out, they’ll have a shot in 2022.

Clemson Tigers (+1000)

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

It’s hard to count out a team that is on the national stage every single year. Clemson had an uncharacteristic down year in 2021, losing in the season opener to the eventual national champions and losing two more as the season wore on. The big question is how the Tigers respond, not only to the down year, but also to losing both coordinators to head coaching posts this offseason.

Ohio State Buckeyes (+800)

Photo: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

We get it, Ohio State is there every year and looked to be again before losing to Michigan for the first time since 2011. The offense should be formidable yet again, despite losing some key linemen as well as Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. But the defense and physicality are still a question mark, despite the Jim Knowles DC hire, as well as firings of Kerry Coombs, Al Washington, and Greg Studrawa. The Buckeyes also have to play Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa, and rebound vs. Michigan — though now it has a roster that doesn’t know what it’s like to beat the Wolverines.

Alabama Crimson Tide (+200)

(AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Tied for the top spot, it makes sense to have the national runner-up in this place. With Heisman-winner Bryce Young returning, it’s hard to count the Crimson Tide out.

Georgia Bulldogs (+200)

Now that the 40-year old monkey is off the Bulldogs’ back, the most talented roster in the country is expected to repeat. It still has a solid quarterback in J.T. Daniels, but does lose some key pieces, as well as defensive coordinator Dan Lanning to Oregon. Still, Georgia should be tied with Alabama as a favored son, considering what we just saw in 2021.