Idaho State

Surge of COVID-19 omicron variant disrupts schools, life across Idaho

By By CANDICE SPECTOR Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

With the omicron COVID-19 variant spreading quickly across Idaho, the virus is once again creating challenges for Idahoans nearly two years into the pandemic.

Several school districts around the state have temporarily closed classrooms to students amid spiking COVID-19 cases, including Bonneville Joint School District 93, which closed all of its schools on Friday due to a lack of healthy teachers.

The Caldwell School District also closed its schools on Wednesday and Thursday of this past week because of rising COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

In Southeast Idaho, Pocatello Community Charter School was closed Friday because of multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases resulting in exposures and limited staffing.

The situation is being exacerbated by the fact that Idaho has the worst COVID-19 vaccination rate in the U.S. with only 46 percent of state residents being fully vaccinated. Nationally, about 63 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated.

While the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 has not yet taken action to close its schools during the current omicron surge, the district said it’s keeping a close eye on what local health officials are calling a record number of COVID-19 cases being reported so far this month throughout Southeast Idaho.

District 25 reported on Friday that there are 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases among its school staff members and 81 cases among the district’s students. Only four schools in the district, all elementary schools, are reporting zero COVID-19 cases.

Courtney Fisher, a spokesperson for the district, said Pocatello-Chubbuck schools are benefiting from pre-planned school closures on Friday and Monday for parent-teacher conferences and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

”Luckily we had planned to be closed on Friday and Monday, so that gives us a little bit of buffer like the schools that have closed are trying to build in right now,” Fisher said. “We’re not closed this week for any COVID-related issues, but we’re monitoring this on a daily basis from multiple angles and watching very closely.”

Pocatello-Chubbuck schools reported an increased number of COVID-19 cases this past week, but Fisher said the number of infections isn’t the highest they’ve seen to date. The worst week for COVID-19 in School District 25 occurred in mid-September of last year when 123 cases were reported.

The School District 25 Board of Trustees, which just welcomed three new members on Tuesday, is expected during its February meeting to look at the district’s roadmap outlining pandemic health safety policies, including masking, and consider making changes.

”Our goal is to keep class in session five days a week,” Fisher said. “Our communities made it very clear that that’s important, so we’re prioritizing that but still monitoring everything very carefully.”

As of Friday, there were close to 2,000 active COVID-19 cases across Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s eight-county region, with 448 of those confirmed on Friday alone. Nearly 1,150 of the current infections are in Bannock County including Pocatello and Chubbuck, while 500 others are in Bingham County, 119 in Franklin County, 63 in Caribou County, 46 in Power County, 36 in Oneida County, 27 in Bear Lake County, and 15 in Butte County.

The increasing number of local infections has also prompted the second consecutive cancellation of the annual Simplot Games at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena in Pocatello, while nationally the pandemic’s surge has caused the American Red Cross to declare a nationwide shortage of donated blood.

The massive uptick in COVID-19 cases triggered by the new omicron variant has even reached the Idaho Legislature.

Since the 2022 Idaho legislative session began Monday, at least two state lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19. Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking and Rep. John Gannon left the statehouse on Wednesday after confirming that they both contracted the virus.

During the first week of January, Southeast Idaho reported its most cases in a one-week span to date with 908 confirmed COVID-19 infections, though it appears this past week has topped that count after nearly 800 new cases were reported in just two days.

The previous record for most COVID-19 cases in a week in Southeast Idaho was 553 in late November of 2020.

Six people have died of COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho so far this month, a number that’s far short of any record. The most people to die of COVID-19 during a single week in Southeast Idaho is 23, a number that was reached during three separate weeks in the fall of 2021.

In response to the rise in infections and a related demand for coronavirus testing, Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced Friday it’s keeping open the COVID-19 testing site located at 1999 Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 17.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health said its safety recommendations remain the same to help prevent the spread of the virus. People should wear a face covering in public places, stay home if they are sick, avoid sick people, practice good hand hygiene, and get vaccinated, Southeastern Idaho Public Health said.

baldrad1
3d ago

Yup…really upsetting—thought I might have to take THREE doses of Alka-Seltzer that DAY, but only took two, then one dose the next day—done/over-nothing.

Idaho State Journal

Southeast Idaho more than doubles daily new COVID-19 cases

POCATELLO — Southeast Idaho more than doubled its previous record for most new COVID-19 cased reported in a single day on Tuesday, with 905 new confirmed and probable cases, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health. The previous record was set on Friday, when there were 448 cases reported in Southeast Idaho. Tuesday's total includes 477 cases in Bannock County alone, followed by 198 cases in Bingham County, 83 cases in...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Little visits Idaho Falls to discuss budget proposal

IDAHO FALLS — Gov. Brad Little is confident his historic proposed budget will pass through the Idaho Legislature, with a record surplus of nearly $2 billion and the largest funding proposal headed to Idaho education. “(My staff and I) didn’t do this budget in a vacuum,” Little said. “We believe that the velocity of my budget is going to be very helpful and most of the feedback that we’ve gotten ... has been pretty positive.” ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Homeless people occupying old Idaho courthouse

BOISE — In 2011 the Occupy Wall Street Movement swept through the nation, including Boise. It was a protest against corporate influence in politics and basic economic equality. A group of Boise's unhoused population is using the same occupy concept to raise awareness. They're claiming there are too few basic resources available, constant harassment and ticketing from the Boise Police Department, a lack of space for people living in their cars to park safely, and a need for family shelter space. ...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho lawmakers want flags at half-staff once yearly for abortions

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A panel of lawmakers has introduced a resolution that would have flags flown at half staff one day a year in recognition of abortions that have been performed since the medical procedure became legal nearly 50 years ago. The bill from Rep. Barbara Ehardt, a Republican from Idaho Falls, would designate Jan. 22 as the “Day of Tears.” The concept comes from a Virginia-based anti-abortion organization of the same name, which seeks to get similar legislation passed in every state. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Local authorities asking for help in finding three missing Southeast Idaho teenagers

Local authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing Southeast Idaho teenagers. Last week, the Idaho Falls Police Department announced it was searching for Alaina Malacara, a 15-year-old female who was last seen in Idaho Falls on Dec. 14. Idaho Falls police on Monday confirmed Alaina has been located but has not returned home and is now considered a runaway. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Regional organizations respond to recent acts of antisemitism

Over 20 regional human rights and religious organizations took a stand over the weekend in a letter against recent antisemitic incidents in Idaho, including spray-painted swastikas and flyers distributed in Boise which described the COVID-19 pandemic as a Jewish plot. The central message of the letter, signed by Joann Muneta of the Latah County Human Rights Task Force, was for Idaho to “wake up” because “We can’t afford to be silent!” Other organizations, including the Idaho Human Rights Commission and the Wassmuth Center for Human...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Labor shortage, dramatic health improvement prompt Portneuf Valley Brewery owner to return to work

POCATELLO — Portneuf Valley Brewing founder and owner Penny Pink's rapidly deteriorating health forced her to retire about three years ago, shortly after her 60th birthday. She could hardly walk due to her osteoarthritis and bone spurs. Her anemia left her lethargic and in a mental fog. She was battling autoimmune disease. Pink sought to avoid people when COVID-19 arrived, convinced catching it would be a death sentence, given her condition. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho House panel passes record tax-cut bill, sends to full House

BOISE — After about an hour’s worth of testimony for and against, a House committee on Tuesday voted along party lines, with just the panel’s two Democratic members objecting, to pass HB 436, the big new income-tax cut and rebate bill, and send it to the full House for a vote. If approved, it would become the largest tax cut in state history at $600 million, surpassing last year’s similar tax-cut legislation. The bill includes $350 million in one-time rebates and $251 million in ongoing...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

COVID-19 surge kinks local MLK Day, day of service commemorations

POCATELLO — Hundreds of people across the state, including a handful in Pocatello, volunteered at the Idaho Foodbank on Monday to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. and participate in the annual National Day of Service. Several groups had been scheduled to volunteer at the Idaho Foodbank’s Pocatello branch throughout the day on Monday, but the Foodbank didn’t get its typical showing of volunteers looking to spend their day off of work volunteering. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello business, religious leaders supporting arriving Afghan refugees

POCATELLO — Some local religious and business leaders have taken it upon themselves to make a group of 26 Afghan refugees who are relocating here feel welcome in their new home. Local religious denominations represented by the Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship have been preparing welcome boxes for the new arrivals, offering hats and mittens and other basic necessities for starting a life in Southeast Idaho. Furthermore, area business partners say...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho man sentenced to over five years in federal prison for trafficking meth

POCATELLO — An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to 68 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court records, on June 19, 2019, Idaho State Police officers initiated a traffic stop on a van driven by Matthew Gary Leander, III, 39, of Idaho Falls. Law enforcement suspected Leander and his passenger, Kevin Ralph Nixon, 55, also of Idaho Falls, were recently involved in the sale of methamphetamine. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local hospitals watching blood supply as Red Cross declares first-ever national shortage

The American Red Cross has declared a first-ever national blood crisis amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections driven by the omicron variant, leaving local hospitals to closely monitor their donated blood supply. The Red Cross said it has experienced a 10 percent decline in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the pandemic, and the organization continues to confront issues related to the pandemic, including blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Dogs help business sniff out potato disease in farm fields

Andrea Parish’s dogs are saving potato farmers throughout the country big money by quickly sniffing out a couple of significant crop diseases. Her canine’s specialize in detecting potato virus Y and bacterial ring rot — both of which can hammer a seed potato grower’s bottom line. Her lovable Labradors can positively identify infected spuds just 48 hours after inoculation. Parish, owner and founder of Nose Knows Scouting, has been working...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Lawmakers aim to reject, replace Idaho education standards

BOISE — A panel of Idaho lawmakers on Thursday introduced legislation to reject the math, science and English standards currently used to make sure Idaho’s more than 300,000 K-12 students are meeting specific criteria and replace them with new ones. Backers of current standards say they’re needed to keep Idaho students competitive, while opponents say they make kids lose interest in learning and it’s nearly impossible for parents to help them with homework. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls Animal Shelter looking for coolers to keep cats warm

The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter is helping residents establish a “kitty condo” network within the city to help protect feral cats in the winter from freezing temperatures that sometimes drop below zero. The condos are coolers placed within neighborhoods that feral cats can enter for shelter and warmth. Carissa Hernandez, animal shelter program coordinator, said the coolers are placed around various feral cat colonies in the Idaho Falls area on the property of residents’ who have given permission for the cooler to be there. She...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Republicans seek earlier cutoff for unaffiliated voters ahead of May primary

BOISE (AP) — Idaho’s 300,000 unaffiliated voters might have to act fast if they want to participate in the closed Republican primary on May 17. A Republican-backed bill introduced Thursday would eliminate the current practice allowing unaffiliated voters to change their party affiliation up to election day. Instead, those voters would have to register as a Republican this year by March 11. That’s the same deadline for those registered as...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Biden appoints Shoshone-Bannock man as Idaho's USDA rural development director

FORT HALL — U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday formally appointed Shoshone-Bannock Tribal member Rudy Soto to serve as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Idaho state director for rural development. Soto, a member of the Tribes and a native Idahoan, is among nine people across the country whom Biden appointed to serve in key regional leadership roles at the USDA and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The White...
FORT HALL, ID
