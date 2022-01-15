ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eternal Radiance gameplay

By Brian
 3 days ago

Following its debut on Switch this week, gameplay has emerged for Eternal Radiance. The action RPG has received 47 minutes of footage. Here's an overview of Eternal Radiance with additional information:. Inspired by classic action JRPGs, Eternal Radiance is an action role-playing game about a squire named Celeste...

Heaven Dust 2 gameplay

Heaven Dust 2, a survival horror game from developer One Gruel Studio and publisher Indienova, is slated to arrive on the Switch eShop tomorrow, January 6. Check out some gameplay footage with the video below the break. Here’s an overview for Heaven’s Dust 2 in case you missed it....
Action JRPG-inspired Eternal Radiance launches for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on January 13

Visualnoveler has announced that action JRPG-inspired Eternal Radiance will launch for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on January 13. After failing to secure funding with an initial 2018 Kickstarter campaign under the name Destiny Chronicles, Eternal Radiance ran a successful crowdfunding campaign in 2019, followed by an Early Access PC launch in April 2020 and a full Steam launch in December 2020.
Headland gameplay

Publisher and developer Northplay is releasing its action adventure game Headland on the Switch eShop today. Check out some gameplay footage for the title with the video below the break. Here’s an overview for Headland in case you missed our original coverage:. FIGHT FOR YOUR IMAGINATION. A powerful force...
Cannibal Cuisine getting Curse of the Scarab King expansion

Rocket Vulture has announced a major Curse of the Scarab King expansion for Cannibal Cuisine, its cartoon cooking game. It’ll add new levels, new cosmetic items, and more. The Curse of the Scarab King expansion adds 5 new levels and a new challenge level where you must face the Scarab King himself.
Free-to-play twin-stick shooter Turbo Shot releases on Switch, gameplay

Out of seemingly nowhere, publisher Wizard Games has released a new free-to-play twin-stick shooter known as Turbo Shot on the Switch eShop. This seems to be the Canadian publisher’s first dive into the console market. As for the game itself, it’s packing not only a full-on single player campaign, but an ever-evolving 12-player PvP mode, complete with weekly content and planned seasons of new content.
Demoniaca: Everlasting Night gameplay

Gameplay has emerged for Demoniaca: Everlasting Night, the recently-released gothic Metroidvania game. Switch received the title on Wednesday. 10 minutes of footage is available. We have the following overview for Demoniaca: Everlasting Night:. Gothic “metroidvania” adventure awaits in Demoniaca: Everlasting Night, a side-scrolling action platformer that mixes beautifully grotesque imagery...
Duel Princess gameplay

Duel Princess, a side-scrolling tower defense game with roguelike elements from publisher and developer Qureate, arrived digitally on the Switch eShop yesterday. Check out some gameplay footage with the video below the break. Here’s an overview for the game in case you missed it:. With the fate of the...
Pokemon Legends: Arceus gets official 13-minute gameplay preview

Ahead of its launch later this month, The Pokemon Company and Game Freak have published a lengthy gameplay video for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Fans can see what the title has to offer with 13 minutes of footage. Here’s an overview of Pokemon Legends: Arceus with additional information:. Get ready...
Labyrinth Legend gameplay

Labyrinth Legend has just a few more days to go until it lands on Switch in the west, but we do have some early gameplay. Labyrinth Legend offers players a satisfying dungeon-crawling experience brought to life by retro-inspired pixel graphics. The action-oriented combat uses simple yet satisfying gameplay mechanics that both new and veteran gamers can enjoy. Set in the kingdom of Kanata, Labyrinth Legend focuses on the stories of a monster-filled domain known as the Labyrinth that is said to house a lost royal treasure. Choose your lone adventurer from one of three unique classes, each harboring their own special abilities, and enter the Labyrinth to test your skills. The deeper you go into the Labyrinth, the more the game’s story reveals itself, growing and evolving with your progression. At the end of each dungeon, you’ll find monstrous bosses that will be sure to pose a threat, so take care to power up your character and learn the bosses’ attacks!
QuickSpot gameplay

Last week, QuickSpot saw a surprise release on the Switch eShop from Bandai Namco and we have a good chunk of gameplay. This follows the previous debut in Japan last year. If you’re interested in learning more about QuickSpot, check out the following overview:. QuickSpot contains over 20 types...
