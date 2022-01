Two Canadian players are at the centre of an incident in the Slovak Extraliga that ended with reports of police being called in. On Sunday, HK Spišská Nová Ves and HK Dukla Michalovce met for the fifth time this season, with Michalovce winning 3-1. However, it was what happened at the end that is being given the most attention. An equipment manager with Michalovce is accused of yelling racist remarks at Matt Petgrave and Arvin Atwal, both Canadians and people of colour. Members of Spišská Nová Ves can be seen in the video below chasing members of Michalovce back to the dressing room following the final buzzer.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO