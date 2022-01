It has almost been 2 years since we have seen Keith Frank live in concert. With the pandemic hitting the world, it stopped all activities and events that we were all looking forward to. Whether it's the traditional Lundi Gras featuring Keith Frank and The Soileau Zydeco Band or any concert. Everything had to come to a halt as we were all unaware of what was to come or be expected.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO