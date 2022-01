Loretta Lynn shared a remembrance of her husband, Oliver Lynn, Jr. (also known as "Doolittle") to mark what would have been the couple's 74th anniversary on Monday (Jan. 10). "74 years ago, my life changed forever when I married Doolittle," Lynn writes alongside a picture of the pair smiling side by side. "We had 48 years together and I sure wish he was still here! I miss him."

