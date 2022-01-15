Takeaways: Vols' Defense Falls Flat as No. 18 Kentucky Races Past No. 22 Tennessee in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- To get here, one must drive past endless rolling hills and picket-fenced farms -- a fitting sight given Kentucky's relentless obsession with horse racing.

Then, upon arrival in Lexington, one is greeted by another one of this state's greatest values: college basketball.

But in a historic venue named for one of this sport's most controversial coaches -- whose successor sadly passed on Saturday -- it was Tennessee that looked to make its own history by becoming the first team ever to win three straight contests inside Rupp Arena.

A win would have also made this team the first UT squad to win three straight in Lexington since the early 1900s, and it would have given John Fulkerson four wins in Rupp in his six-year career.

Each of those would-be statistics fell flat in a hurry — No. 18 Kentucky shot past No. 22 Tennessee in a 107-79 rout.

It was the first time since 2006 that the Vols have allowed 100 points in a game.

Here are our takeaways from the loss:

Defense Disappears as Offense Isn't Enough

Coming into Saturday, Tennessee's defense was ranked second in the country in KenPom statistics.

Throughout this season, UT's defense has also been the Vols' most reliable component in games with little to no offensive production.

On Saturday, that script was turned on its head.

Kentucky did whatever it wanted by shooting 38-for-56 from the floor.

The Cats also had multiple runs of at least 10 points apiece, and they made 15 of 17 at one point in the first half.

"It was almost like they had a magnet in the rim," said Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. "We got our tails kicked -- we got what we deserved."

TyTy Washington, Jr. and Sahvir Wheeler combined for 49 points, four rebounds and 13 assists to lead the Wildcats.

Tennessee couldn't match the effort, despite shooting almost 50% from three with a 53.4% clip from the floor.

The Vols also coughed up a season-high 20 turnovers.

Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi led UT with a combined 37 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Inconsistency From Veterans as Fulkerson Draws Attention

As mentioned, a win in this game would have been another feather in the cap for sixth-year senior John Fulkerson.

In Tennessee's 20-point win over South Carolina, Fulkerson responded to Rick Barnes' post-LSU challenge with a 10-point, seven-rebound effort.

Barnes reiterated this week that the Vols needed that consistency from Fulkerson, as well as Tennessee's other veterans.

Instead, the Vols got a mixed bag.

Olivier Nkamhoua finished with six points in 17 minutes.

Fulkerson was held scoreless and reboundless in 20 minutes, while James followed Vescovi's lead with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the floor.

Kentucky fans made Fulkerson aware of their presence early on Saturday, unleashing boos from across the arena each time he touched the ball.

Barnes Looking for Shift in 'Vibe' as Leadership Wanes

This game marks back-to-back weekends that Tennessee has endured double-digit losses in SEC play.

"Somehow, we've got to change the vibe of this team,” Barnes said.

When asked about leadership roles, Barnes said the Vols "will find out" who will step up and back up what they're saying.

“This is when you hope some of that (leadership) is developed, I would say,” Barnes said. "If you ask me of the guys that started, I am not sure if I can pinpoint any one of them.

“Maybe that is going to be a great lesson for us that somebody will decide enough is enough, this is what we need, this is how we need to go about this.”

James added that his team does not lack confidence — but it did lack willpower.

"We have to have the will to win," he said. "I think every player on Kentucky had that. We didn't."

Following this loss, Tennessee will look to rediscover its will on Tuesday night in Nashville.

Tip against Vanderbilt is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. CT.