Tennessee State

Former Tennessee OL Calbert Announces Transfer Destination

By Matt Ray
 3 days ago
Tennessee offensive lineman K'Rojhn Calbert entered the transfer portal earlier this week, and it did not take the veteran offensive lineman long to find a new home.

Calbert announced his earlier today on social to transfer to Eastern Kentucky, where he will re-connect with Walt Well, the Colonels Head Coach, and former Tennessee offensive line coach. The Colonels are coming off of a 7-4 season and Calbert will likely slot in as an immediate starter.

Calbert missed a large portion of the 2021 season due to a bicep tear sustained in fall camp, but he was expected to be a key piece of Tennessee's rotation prior to the injury. He did make it back for the final two days of the season and was able to compete on Senior Day against Vanderbilt.

"He fought and got himself in a position to get back on the field," Heupel said at the time. "Awesome to see him get back out there."

Tennessee has already brought in one transfer offensive tackle this off-season, and they will likely continue to explore the transfer portal waters for another, if the right player becomes available.

Calbert played in 32 games at Tennessee, including five starts on the offensive line in 2019. He was expected to be in the two-deep rotation at tackle for the Vols this fall, a position they were already thin at.

Tennessee brings in Addison Nichols and Mo Clipper in the 2022 class, as well. Both of the Peach State products can play tackle.

