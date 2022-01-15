ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dune: Spice Wars dev on Dune 2’s House Ordos: “We’ll see”

PCGamesN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs announced at the Game Awards last month, Dune: Spice Wars is the latest strategy game based on the classic science fiction novel, which spawned and influenced the entire RTS genre thanks to Westwood’s Dune 2 – and the new game may be adding one of the biggest parts of that...

www.pcgamesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
PCGamesN

Why Monster Hunter Rise is the PC action game you’ve been waiting for

Monster Hunter Rise is out now on PC, and it’s bringing a wealth of enormous creatures to defeat, wide open spaces to explore, and cute Palicos and Palamutes to befriend and fight alongside. You might never have played a Monster Hunter game before, but you can easily jump in here – Monster Hunter Rise requires no prior experience with the series to fully enjoy every aspect of it, and even introduces new mechanics like the Wirebug which veterans of the series will be learning right alongside newcomers.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Dune Spice Wars Releasing To Early Access Without Multiplayer

Real-time strategy games have been in an interesting foothold for the last few years. With releases and titles like Humankind and Crusader Kings 3. These games all playmate themselves on their shared world dynamic, which invites competition between different users and play styles. While many of the games recently released in the genre pride themselves on being unique, one such game transforms the genre into something special. Blending real-time and turn-based strategy stylized Dune: Spice Wars in a unique way. After being announced for PC just over a month ago, developer Shiro Games have released some more information. Detailing most of the title’s info and gameplay, Shiro Games posted a brand new FAQ to their Steam page. Updating prospective players and fans, Dune: Spice Wars will be releasing in early access later this year but without multiplayer or campaign.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Dune: Spice Wars is a hybrid RTS-4X game from the developers of Northgard

Fire up the ornithopter, because it’s time to head to Arrakis. The developers of the excellent Viking RTS Northgard have announced that their next project is Dune: Spice Wars, a hybrid RTS-4X game where you’ll lead one of several great houses all vying for control of the source of the precious spice melange, a psychotropic narcotic that enables interstellar travel.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Dune: Spice Wars Devs Shed More Light On The Upcoming Strategy Game

The reveal of Dune: Spice Wars was an unexpected treat during The Game Awards 2021. The upcoming game reunites the long-running (and newly relevant) sci-fi property with the genre it helped popularize: 4x strategy. Fans have patiently waited for more details about the game and got their wish thanks to a developer FAQ on the game’s Steam page.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
Gamespot

Lots Of New Dune: Spice Wars Info Revealed For The RTS/4X Game

Plenty of new details about the upcoming 4X strategy game Dune: Spice Wars from Shiro Games and Funcom have been revealed, including just what the game is, DLC support, inspiration from past Dune games, and more. A FAQ for the game posted on Steam today starts off by confirming that...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Looks like FFXIV is getting major job changes in patch 6.08

While Final Fantasy XIV got a swift sweep of job tweaks in its most recent update, it looks like an even bigger rebalancing act is coming with update 6.08. Director Naoki Yoshida recently sat down with Radio Mog Station and briefly discussed plans for the future, such as upcoming patches and the team’s thoughts on the current balance of various classes.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Monster Hunter Rise doesn’t have all its DLC on PC yet

Monster Hunter Rise is out now on PC, but if you’re coming over from the Switch version, you might not be able to find your favourite bits of cosmetic flair on Steam right now. Capcom has notified players that it’s going to take some extra time for everything that’s come out for the original version to make its way to PC, and that may in turn impact the availability of certain DLC bundles in the hunting game.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Supraland Six Inches Under, sequel to the cult classic Metroidvania FPS, is out today

Supraland doesn’t appear especially remarkable at first glance, but its combination of Metroidvania-style exploration, Portal-inspired puzzling, and Doom-like action made it a cult hit back in 2019. The devs set to work on DLC shortly after, but that scope of that expansion ballooned until it became Supraland Six Inches Under, a full new game that’s out today.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune Ii#Dev#House#Westwood Studios#Rts#Tleilaxu
PCGamesN

Total Warhammer 3 devs unveil a generous look at Grand Cathay gameplay

Creative Assembly has shared a generous look at some new Total War: Warhammer III gameplay ahead of the strategy game’s arrival next month. In a new clip (below), we get to see an eight-and-a-half-minute chunk of campaign action as Grand Cathay Legendary Lord Miao Ying leads her Northern Provinces faction to stave off the Chaos hordes threatening the Great Bastion and map beyond.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Dying Light 2 co-op will let everyone vote on story choices

We’ve known for years that Dying Light 2 would feature co-op, and now, just a few weeks before the game’s due to launch, the devs have finally shown off the feature in action. Dying Light 2 offers four-player cooperative play, as briefly demonstrated in the final devstream before release.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Dune: Spice Wars Will Have 4 Factions for Early Access Launch

Dune: Spice Wars was announced at The Game Awards 2021 and will be entering Steam Early Access this year. Based on Frank Herbert’s books, it’s a decidedly 4X-style strategy game but also a real-time strategy. In a new FAQ, developer Shiro Games outlined several things that players should know.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PCGamesN

The Settlers is an RTS game trying to find its place in a new world

To say that Ubisoft’s The Settlers reboot is carrying some weight on its shoulders is no understatement. The 30-year-old RTS series hasn’t had a new entry in over a decade, and this latest offering was originally slated to release in the before times of 2019. It was pushed...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

You can beat Halo Infinite on Legendary without firing a bullet – well, this speedrunner can

Whether or not you can beat Halo Infinite on Legendary without firing a bullet is a question that only you can answer. The speedrunner behind YouTube channel Simply & Slick, known simply as Tom, has demonstrated that it’s possible, however. Tom provided a video of the achievement earlier this month, and has provided some additional details on how it works in a new interview.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Shiro Games Reveals More Gameplay Details About Dune: Spice Wars

At The Game Awards 2021, one of the surprise announcements was that of Dune: Spice Wars, a Shiro Games joint published by Funcom that would bring the whole 4X experience into the Dune universe with real-time strategy elements. With the RTS and 4X genres being ones of depth and storied legacy, the game has lots to live up to. A new Steam FAQ for Dune: Spice Wars has provided some new details about the game, and it seems like a good start.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

You’ll be able to buy FFXIV again later this month

A month after Final Fantasy XIV was pulled from sale thanks to the Endwalker expansion being just too darn popular, the team is finally planning to put one of the best MMOs on PC back on sale on digital storefronts – in less than two weeks, in fact. Back...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Pandemic has been delisted on Steam for “a multitude of reasons”

Publisher Asmodee Digital has quietly pulled the digital version of Pandemic: The Board Game from Steam, with other digital platforms to follow soon. While perhaps not a board game on PC that people might want to play right now, the publisher has said that it’s delisting Pandemic for “a multitude of reasons”.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy