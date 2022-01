The Taoiseach has said the country can be “optimistic” about the future, amid growing expectation that coronavirus restrictions may soon be lifted.Micheal Martin told reporters on Wednesday that the Government will give “clarity” later this week regarding plans to ease Covid rules.The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet on Thursday to discuss the situation.Mr Martin said: “The Government will meet on Friday and then we’ll give clarity to the public at large and to the interests that are very concerned about the situation and want that clarity.“We’ll take it step by step. The Omicron situation, the manner in which...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 HOURS AGO