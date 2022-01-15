Man Facing Charges After 3D Printed Weapons Seized

LAWRENCEVILLE – Ke Shaun Malik Bacon, 23, from Kenbridge, Virginia is charged with carrying a concealed weapon – first offense and contempt of court on Jan. 9, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant Daniel, Sergeant Grassel and Deputy A. W. Connell were in Alberta looking for a wanted subject. A car passed by Grassel and Daniel going 76 mph headed north on Highway 46. Daniel turned around and noticed the car was increasing speed rapidly. Connell was farther north on Highway 46 and saw the car approaching him at a high rate of speed. He pulled off and let the vehicle pass then initiated a traffic stop. Connell found the driver to be Bacon. He asked him if he had alcohol in the car and he said no. Bacon gave consent to search the vehicle. Daniel found a pistol in the center console. Connell was running information while Daniel searched the car and found Bacon was wanted out of Charlotte County for failure to appear on a reckless driving charge. The officers ran the serial number of the Smith & Wesson a 9 mm and found it came back as stolen out of South Boston, Virginia. Bacon never admitted the gun was stolen but did end up saying the gun was his. Bacon was taken before the magistrate, charged and held on a $2,000 bond.

KENBRIDGE, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO