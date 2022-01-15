ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Man Facing Charges After 3D Printed Weapons Seized

discoverestevan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 26-year-old man is facing a number of firearms charges after an arrest in Weyburn on Tuesday. The charges stem from a search warrant that was served by the RCMP’s Crime Reduction Team on November 21st of last year. During the execution of the warrant, officers...

discoverestevan.com

kttn.com

Milan man facing drug charge after traffic stop investigation

Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes reports a Milan man has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop on January 4th. Rosauro Hernandez is being held at the Sullivan County Jail, and his bond is $15,000 cash only. Hayes says the Milan Police Department stopped...
MILAN, MO
WLBT

JPD: Man faces murder charges after shooting at Economy Inn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Economy Inn on West Northside Drive. According to police, a man and a woman had a domestic dispute inside a hotel room. The man shot the woman several times, and...
JACKSON, MS
wkok.com

State Police: Man Faces Charges After Attempted Strangulation

NEW COLUMBIA – A man from Union County has been arrested on strangulation charges as well as illegal drug offenses. 35-year-old Shannon Parrish III of White Deer was arrested, he’s being held on $45,000 bail. State troopers say he shattered a glass object near a 4-month-old child, and...
UNION COUNTY, PA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Kenbridge man facing charges

LAWRENCEVILLE – Ke Shaun Malik Bacon, 23, from Kenbridge, Virginia is charged with carrying a concealed weapon – first offense and contempt of court on Jan. 9, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant Daniel, Sergeant Grassel and Deputy A. W. Connell were in Alberta looking for a wanted subject. A car passed by Grassel and Daniel going 76 mph headed north on Highway 46. Daniel turned around and noticed the car was increasing speed rapidly. Connell was farther north on Highway 46 and saw the car approaching him at a high rate of speed. He pulled off and let the vehicle pass then initiated a traffic stop. Connell found the driver to be Bacon. He asked him if he had alcohol in the car and he said no. Bacon gave consent to search the vehicle. Daniel found a pistol in the center console. Connell was running information while Daniel searched the car and found Bacon was wanted out of Charlotte County for failure to appear on a reckless driving charge. The officers ran the serial number of the Smith & Wesson a 9 mm and found it came back as stolen out of South Boston, Virginia. Bacon never admitted the gun was stolen but did end up saying the gun was his. Bacon was taken before the magistrate, charged and held on a $2,000 bond.
KENBRIDGE, VA
WEHT/WTVW

Angola man facing felony charges after allegedly punching officers

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Late Saturday night around 11:30 p.m., an ISP trooper pulled over a vehicle for speeding on CR275N near CR85W. According to police reports, the trooper requested a Steuben County Sheriff Department K9 unit to search the vehicle based on a reasonable suspicion of narcotics being inside. On arrival of the K9 […]
ANGOLA, IN
WDAM-TV

Sandersville man arrested after high-speed pursuit, faces multiple charges

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An overnight high-speed pursuit in Jones County landed a Sandersville man in jail facing multiple charges. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 27-year-old Dalton Hunter Lightsey was arrested by narcotics agents who attempted to make a traffic stop on Eastview Drive. Lightsey fled...
SANDERSVILLE, MS
discoverestevan.com

Conditions Check Leads to Three Drug Arrests

Three arrests stemmed from a conditions check overnight in Estevan. Estevan Police Service Sgt. Tyler McMillen said they carried out a number of curfew and conditions checks on the night shift. "We got to one house where the occupant is on conditions which allows the police to search his residence....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk man facing multiple charges after traffic stop in Brant

A Dunkirk man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on Route 20 in the town of Brant last Friday. State Troopers say they attempted to place 30-year-old Jonathan Otero under arrest when he fled the scene. He was apprehended a short time later by troopers and the Seneca Nation Marshals. Otero has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd degree and resisting arrest. He is scheduled to appear in Brant Town Court at a later date.
DUNKIRK, NY
WDAM-TV

Hub City man charged with drug, weapon possession

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested Tuesday on multiple felony charges. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 31-year-old Terry Hamby was arrested in the 6500 block of U.S. Highway 49. During the arrest, officers seized a Bowie knife, along with about 28 grams of meth. Hamby was...
HATTIESBURG, MS
newportdispatch.com

Man facing slew of charges after traffic stop in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — A 31-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Williamstown yesterday. Authorities were notified of an unwanted man at a home on Cogswell Road at around 11:20 a.m. Police say they observed a vehicle matching the description provided by the complainant and...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
WMUR.com

Man faces DUI charge after dog leads police to crash scene

LEBANON, N.H. — A man whose dog led police to the crash where he was trapped is now charged with driving under the influence. Vermont State Police said Cameron Laundry was intoxicated when his truck went off I-89 near the New Hampshire border. Laundry's dog, Tinsley, led officers to...
LEBANON, NH
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney man facing charges after disturbance reported New Years Day

SIDNEY, NE — A Sidney man is facing multiple felony charges after an incident in the early hours of 2022. According to court documents, police were called to a reported disturbance at The Village at Sidney apartments at about 1:30 a.m. on New Years Day. Police say a woman...
SIDNEY, NE
Up North Voice

Roscommon man arrested on concealed weapon charges

DENTON TOWNSHIP – On Friday, January 7, 2022, at approximately 5:43 a.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post were called to a crash on M-55 near Oakdale Drive in Denton Township. When troopers arrived, they found a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado had struck a powerline. pole....
ROSCOMMON, MI
ABC6.com

Man faces multiple charges after Warwick standoff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE)- An East Providence man connected to a 4-hour standoff Friday has been arraigned in Kent County Court. Daniel Chandronnet, 31, was arrested after a domestic disturbance for breaking and entering into a female residents home through an apartment window. Warwick Police SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams were...
WARWICK, RI

