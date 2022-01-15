KILLER Men's Skinny Fit Jeans

The cheapest supermarket in the UK has been revealed as Aldi, which narrowly beat its rival, Lidl, to the number one spot.According to research conducted by consumer watchdogs Which?, the supermarket was the cheapest supermarket for six of the last 12 months.Lidl, meanwhile, was the cheapest for five months last year.In December, Lidl was charging £23.29 for a basket of 22 groceries compared with £23.64 at Aldi.Both supermarkets were in joint place as the cheapest option for the month of January last year, with one basket containing 19 items costing £18.45 at both shops.As part of its research, Which? found...
Comments / 0