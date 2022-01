One of the bigger mysteries of the last several decades of country music is why Kristen Hall left Sugarland when the then-trio seemed to be on the brink of superstardom. The group showed up for a live appearance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno minus one member on Jan. 12, 2006, and within days an announcement came with little fanfare, a simple statement that Hall had split with Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush because "she wants to stay home and write songs." Since then, rumors have spread that Hall was forced out for image reasons, or that the co-writer of many of the group's early hits was paid to leave the band.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO