Ben Roethlisberger led them into the playoffs. And then once there, they let him down. Admittedly, that's an over-simplified, romanticized view of the last month of the 2021 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but in the immediate aftermath of that 42-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium in the penultimate Wild Card Round Game of the three-day weekend, that's the way it felt. Rightly or wrongly, that's the way it felt.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO