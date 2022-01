Gettysburg Borough Council member Chris Berger said the Gettysburg Municipal Authority (GMA) has authorized a 5 percent rate hike for the sewer portion of their billing beginning in 2022. “It’s our policy longstanding to have alternate rate increases for water and sewer. We like to keep the hikes small and relatively more frequent instead of sudden huge jumps in rates,” said Berger. He said there were many capital projects underway at GMA and that they were going smoothly.

