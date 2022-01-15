ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egyptian breeders throw 1st beauty contest for Egyptian Arabian horses

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gala for Egyptian Arabian horses! Nearly 60 Egyptian Arabian horses of different colors participate in the first beauty contest held by the Egyptian Arabian Horse Breeders Cooperative Association in Egypt's northern province of Sharqia. SHARQIA, Egypt, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- In a sand track in the northern Egyptian...

Houston Chronicle

Expelled Egyptian-Palestinian activist arrives in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Egyptian-Palestinian human rights activist Ramy Shaath arrived in Paris and reunited with his wife on Saturday, after Egyptian authorities released him from prison and deported him. An overjoyed Shaath, the son of a prominent Palestinian politician, walked out of the Charles de Gaulle airport smiling, holding...
ADVOCACY
19 year-old Belgium completing solo flight round-the-world

Zara Rutherford, a teenager from Belgium, is nearing the completion of a solo round-the-world flight. Rutherford, age 19, is scheduled to land her single-seater Shark sport aircraft in Kortrijk, Belgium, on January 17, completing a 150 day journey to become the youngest woman to circumnavigate the world solo. Rutherford began...
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Putin's banker loses $14 billion claim against Russia

The fugitive financier's legal battle has been one of the biggest financial scandals in Russian history. Spain's highest court has rejected a long-running lawsuit brought by former oligarch Sergey Pugachev which demanded Russia pay more than $14 billion in damages, rejecting an appeal against a previous legal ruling. On Monday,...
ECONOMY
China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
US State Department releases study on China's South China Sea claims

Washington [US], January 13 (ANI): US State Department on Wednesday released a study on China's South China Sea claims challenging many of Beijing's assertions in the strategically important region. The Department's Limits in the Seas studies are a longstanding legal and technical series that examine national maritime claims and boundaries...
FOREIGN POLICY
Three dead as Yemeni rebels hit Abu Dhabi in 'warning' shot

Yemen's Huthi rebels claimed attacks in Abu Dhabi that triggered a fuel tank blast killing three people Monday, and warned civilians and foreign firms in the UAE to avoid "vital installations". The United Arab Emirates is part of a Saudi-led military coalition that supports Yemen's government against the Iran-backed Huthis, and the coalition launched retaliatory raids against Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa late Monday, without any immediate reports of casualties. The Huthis have repeatedly carried out cross-border drone attacks against Saudi Arabia, but this is the first deadly assault acknowledged by the UAE inside its borders and claimed by the Yemeni insurgents, who said they had fired ballistic missiles and deployed armed drones. Abdul Ilah Hajar, adviser to the president of the Huthis' Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, said the military operation in Abu Dhabi was a warning shot.
MIDDLE EAST
11 dead as coalition strikes Yemen after Abu Dhabi attack: witness, medics

Eleven people were killed in coalition air strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, a witness and medical sources told AFP Tuesday, after the insurgents launched a rare and deadly attack on the United Arab Emirates. "Eleven people were killed. The search is still going on for survivors in the rubble," said Akram al-Ahdal, a relative of some of the victims. A medical source confirmed the death toll. The air strikes hit two houses, leaving them in ruins, Ahdal said. The UAE is part of the Saudi-led pro-government coalition fighting rebel forces. The coalition launched fresh strikes "targeting Huthi camps and headquarters" in Sanaa on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's state-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV tweeted.
MIDDLE EAST
Abu Dhabi explosion: Fuel truck blast kills three with Yemeni Houthis claiming attack

Yemeni Houthis have claimed a drone attack on the United Arab Emirates that killed three people and injured six, marking a potential escalation of the seven-year conflict just weeks after the rebel movement seized a Emirati-flagged ship in the Red Sea.The Iranian-allied Houthi fighters, also known as Ansarullah, claimed “a substantive attack” on the UAE, which reported the deaths of two Indian nationals and a Pakistani in fires and explosions on Monday involving three petroleum tankers and an airport construction site in Abu Dhabi.The flare-up in violence underscores the UAE’s continued involvement in the Yemen conflict nearly two years...
MIDDLE EAST
Suspected drone attack in Abu Dhabi kills 3, wounds 6

A suspected drone attack by Yemen s Houthi rebels targeting a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi killed three people and sparked a separate fire at Abu Dhabi's international airport on Monday, police said.Police in the United Arab Emirates identified the dead as two Indian nationals and one Pakistani. It did not identify the wounded, who police said suffered minor to moderate injuries at an industrial area where Abu Dhabi's state-owned energy company runs a pipeline network and an oil tanker storage facility.Three transport tankers caught fire at the facility, while another fire was sparked at an extension of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
China is ready to spring military surprises

Hong Kong, January 17 (ANI): Many are alarmed by China's growing military ambitions, with heated tensions in places like the East China Sea, South China Sea, near Taiwan and the Indian border. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has benefitted greatly from a deluge of cash and copious amounts of cutting-edge equipment being added to its inventory.
MILITARY

