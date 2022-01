The REED Foundation for Autism will host the New Jersey premiere of “In A Different Key,” on March 16 at Montclair State University. In this true story of “love, difference and the fight to belong,” a mother tracks down the first person ever diagnosed with autism, now an elderly man in rural Mississippi, to learn if his life story holds promise for her own son with autism, according to an announcement by the foundation. The film is directed and produced by Caren Zucker and John Donvan.

