ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Country Music Hall of Famer Ralph Emery Dead at 88

By Sterling Whitaker
B105
B105
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ralph Emery, a legendary country music broadcast personality and member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, has died. Nashville's Tennessean newspaper reports that Emery died in Nashville on Saturday morning (Jan. 15). He was 88 years old. According to a statement from his family, the broadcasting legend "passed...

b105country.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
B105

Miranda Lambert Really Did Not Want to Win ‘Nashville Star’

Flash back to 2003 for a moment: Reality singing competition shows are all the rage, with American Idol as the king. Everyone wants to hear their name called at the end of their season ... Everyone except Miranda Lambert. Nearly 20 years ago, the "Tin Man" singer was competing on...
MUSIC
B105

What a Glow Up! See Country Stars in the 10-Year Challenge

The "10-Year Challenge" has taken the internet by storm over the past few weeks. The concept is simple: Post a photo of yourself from 10 years ago, next to a current photo of yourself. The challenge can be used to measure growth and success over the years, or just to...
LIFESTYLE
B105

Koe Wetzel Lays Out a Lengthy Headlining Tour for 2022

Texan rising star Koe Wetzel is hitting the road in 2022 for a sprawling headlining tour in support of his latest studio album, Sellout. The run launches on March 3 in Independence, Mo., and it'll keep him busy well into the summer, wrapping on July 23 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Paris, TN
City
Mcewen, TN
City
Nashville, TN
B105

Duluth Pack to Present Kane Brown with Special Gift Friday at Target Center

Kane Brown brings his Blessed & Free Tour to Minneapolis Friday and the country and pop hitmaker will have Chase Rice and Restless Road with him at Target Center. While Kane and company will spend the day in Minneapolis and experience the Twin Cities, he will also be presented with a special gift that will let him experience a bit of Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Sara Evans’ Husband, Jay Barker, Breaks His Silence After Assault Arrest

Jay Barker issued a statement on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 16) after being arrested early Saturday morning on felony assault charges. Barker has been married to country singer Sara Evans since 2008, although new reports indicate the marriage was dissolving. Taking to Instagram, Barker, 49, shares that he's "humbled beyond words...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tex Ritter
Person
Tom T. Hall
Person
Ralph Emery
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Marty Robbins
Person
Barbara Mandrell
B105

Story Behind the Song: Dierks Bentley ft. Hardy and Breland, ‘Beers on Me’

Dierks Bentley’s latest hit “Beers on Me,” featuring Hardy and Breland began as a promotional idea that turned into a song. The superstar singer was writing with some of his frequent collaborators in Colorado when he had the idea to gift each fan a free beer during his upcoming tour. The concept became even more elevated when Bentley came across up-and-coming country trap artist, Breland, in an article in the local alt-weekly Nashville Scene, and was so awestruck by his talent that he picked up the phone and asked Breland if he’d be willing to collaborate on “Beers on Me.” Not even 24 hours later, Breland was in the studio working his magic on the track that’s now climbing up the Top 20 on the country charts. Below, Bentley shares the story behind “Beers on Me," in his own words.
MUSIC
B105

Kane Brown Laments Lost Love in New ‘Whiskey Sour’ Video

Kane Brown released an acoustic video to underline the heartbreak of his new song "Whiskey Sour." The breakup ballad is delivered as if the singer has one very specific ex-lover on his mind. This previously unreleased song is the third he's dropped from a still-unannounced next project. "Whiskey Sour" was...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Tennessean#Wtpr#Wsmv#Judds#Tnn
B105

Sam Hunt Headlining Summer Show In Minnesota

Another big concert is headed our way this summer! Sam Hunt is the latest country star to announce a massive concert in Minnesota. We've had many concert announcements as of late. Mostly recently, Cole Swindell announced a headlining tour that will take him to Mankato, a few hours from Duluth. That tour includes newcomer Ashley Cooke and Travis Denning and takes place in March.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Thomas Rhett’s ‘Where We Started’ Has a ‘Mind-Blowing’ Katy Perry Collab + a Song Inspired by Prison

"I think if songwriting is not based on the most honest truthfulness, then what's the point of saying it?" Thomas Rhett asked, rhetorically, on a recent Zoom call with media. Bare, specific truth-telling has always been a hallmark of Rhett's career, especially when it comes to opening up about his family and fatherhood in the lyrics of songs like "Life Changes" and "To the Guys That Date My Girls." So when his songwriting sessions over 2020 and 2021 started leading him away from the album he planned to make next — Country Again: Side B, the follow-up to Side A of that project, which came out last April — he went with it.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
B105

Zac Brown Band Announce 2022 Out in the Middle Tour Dates

Zac Brown Band will hit the road this year. The band announced their 2022 Out in the Middle Tour on social media Friday (Jan. 14). The 32-date tour will launch on April 22 in Greenville, S.C., and will bounce around the country before wrapping up in Phoenix on Nov. 19. There are two dates scheduled in Canada, as well. Robert Randolph Band will serve as a special guest.
MUSIC
B105

Shane McAnally Reveals He’s One Year Sober in Vulnerable Video

Shane McAnally is opening up about his sobriety. The awarded country songwriter says he's one year sober in a vulnerable video he shared to Instagram this week. "So I've never done a video like this where I just looked at the camera and started talking," McAnally begins. Tuesday, Jan. 11 — the date he published the video — marked one year clean and sober for the Songland star.
CELEBRITIES
B105

Luke Bryan on Vocal Rest Ahead of Crash My Playa Shows

Luke Bryan went a little too hard cheering for his favorite college football team on Monday (Jan. 10), and as a result, he has to keep quiet for awhile. The singer is on vocal rest ahead of four played shows at Crash My Playa next week. On Instagram, Bryan's wife...
MUSIC
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy