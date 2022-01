Can the Vancouver Canucks find success in Smashville?. The team will be looking to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night, facing off against Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. It’s been a decent road trip for the Canucks so far, with the players able to compete well against their opponents at even strength for most part, which led to their 4-2 victory in Washington on Sunday afternoon.

