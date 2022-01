The world of Digimon is one that has been running for decades, taking the opportunity to explore the world of digital monsters across numerous anime series and even more video games. With 2022 set to continue the story of Digimon Ghost Game and bring us a new video game to boot, one fan has celebrated the series by creating a ton of digital monsters using some ingenious Lego builds, proving that there are plenty of creatures to choose from in the long-running franchise.

