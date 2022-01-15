ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UPDATE: Wind chill advisory for tonight; winter storm warnings begin Sunday

By BEN BEAGLE ben@batavianews.com
thelcn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE, 4:30 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued wind chill advisories for tonight across the region. Later Sunday, winter storm warnings take effect across the region. Wind chill advisories will be in effect from 6 tonight to 7 a.m. Sunday for Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties, and...

www.thelcn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Here we go again? 2 more winter storms could be brewing

Get ready for the possibility of more impactful winter weather. That's the message for Americans living in parts of the eastern United States who just dealt with a major winter storm that dropped more than a foot of snow in some places. AccuWeather forecasters on Monday were watching for more chances of snow and other wintry weather to break out across portions of the eastern United States, just after a winter storm spent the weekend making a mess of places from the Tennessee Valley through...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Warnings#Winter Storm#Cattaraugus#The Weather Service
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Conditions Ahead Of Late-Week Drop In Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We survived the big snow of 2022. While I am mostly kidding, it honestly isn’t every year that we see a snowstorm with more than 7” of snow falling. Officially, the two day snow total was 9.2”. Some of the snow was tacked on after the main round of snow but overall the day was about what we expected it was going to be. Snow totals coming out were closely in line with what we forecast. It’s always nice to see your forecast mostly verify, and we are seeing that with our KDKA forecast. Looking ahead there are a couple...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Weather School With Chris Spears: Exploring Winter Precipitation In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – When it comes to winter precipitation in Colorado the type that comes to mind for most people is snow. Our high altitude allows a lot of snow to fall in our state, even during months of the year when the rest of the country would be shocked to see the white stuff. In addition to snow we can also see sleet, freezing rain and graupel, which is sometimes referred to as snow pellets. Rain can fall in Colorado during the winter but it isn’t as common because we are usually too cold. So what determines if we get...
COLORADO STATE
trfradio.com

Wind Chill Advisory Begins Tonight at Midnight

Roseau-Lake Of The Woods-East Marshall-North Beltrami-Pennington- Red Lake-East Polk- Including the cities of Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Baudette, Newfolden, Middle River, Grygla, Red Lake, Redby, Ponemah, Thief River Falls, Red Lake Falls, Fosston, Fertile, McIntosh, and Erskine 303 PM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

Multiple Chances For Snow Over Next Several Days

BOSTON (CBS) – You gotta admit, this winter has been pretty easy thus far. We have really only had one significant snowstorm, back on January 7 and most of that snow was essentially vaporized in less than a week. We have had some very cold days, but the harshest cold has been fleeting, in and out of here in a day or two. We have also had a bit of luck (good or bad depending on your perspective) with several storms missing to our south and Monday’s storm heading well to our west. Is our luck about...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Denver

First Alert: Dangerous Combo Of Freezing Drizzle/Snow Moving In

DENVER(CBS)- Conditions will come together over northeastern Colorado for a rare weather combination for Wednesday. A Canadian cold front will mix up with warm moist air pushing northward from a moist, low pressure system in the southwest. Credit CBS4 A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Denver and all of northeastern Colorado for 5am thru 8pm Wednesday. For freezing drizzle and light snow. Freezing drizzle doesn’t happen often in Colorado. It’s even more rare to occur in the month of January. See this article from Meteorologist Chris Spears: https://denver.cbslocal.com/2022/01/18/freezing-drizzle-freezing-rain-colorado-weather-bergeron-process/ Credit CBS4 This combination will make for a thin glaze of ice on many surfaces along with a layer of light snow developing. This could make for an icy morning and afternoon commute. Snowfall amounts will be very light in and around the Front Range. With an inch or less expected over the Denver metro area. Credit CBS4 The mountains will also, pick up very light amounts of snow with the blast moving thru. Credit CBS4 Temperatures will be dropping along with the freezing precipitation. Highs across the state Wednesday will be in the 30s and 40s. Credit CBS4
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Arctic Blast Coming Late Tuesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — An arctic blast of air arrives late Tuesday night, setting us up for a much colder weather pattern that will last for the next several days. (Credit: CBS 2) Temperatures on Wednesday morning will be in the low to mid-20s, but temperatures will drop throughout the day, ending up in the teens by Wednesday afternoon. A gusty northwest wind will produce wind chills in the single digits for Wednesday afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) A north wind off the lake will produce heavy snow showers in parts of northwestern Indiana on Wednesday evening through Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy