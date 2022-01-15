UPDATE: Wind chill advisory for tonight; winter storm warnings begin Sunday

DENVER(CBS)- Conditions will come together over northeastern Colorado for a rare weather combination for Wednesday. A Canadian cold front will mix up with warm moist air pushing northward from a moist, low pressure system in the southwest. Credit CBS4 A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Denver and all of northeastern Colorado for 5am thru 8pm Wednesday. For freezing drizzle and light snow. Freezing drizzle doesn’t happen often in Colorado. It’s even more rare to occur in the month of January. See this article from Meteorologist Chris Spears: https://denver.cbslocal.com/2022/01/18/freezing-drizzle-freezing-rain-colorado-weather-bergeron-process/ Credit CBS4 This combination will make for a thin glaze of ice on many surfaces along with a layer of light snow developing. This could make for an icy morning and afternoon commute. Snowfall amounts will be very light in and around the Front Range. With an inch or less expected over the Denver metro area. Credit CBS4 The mountains will also, pick up very light amounts of snow with the blast moving thru. Credit CBS4 Temperatures will be dropping along with the freezing precipitation. Highs across the state Wednesday will be in the 30s and 40s. Credit CBS4

DENVER, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO