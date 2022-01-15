UPDATE: Wind chill advisory for tonight; winter storm warnings begin Sunday

Roseau-Lake Of The Woods-East Marshall-North Beltrami-Pennington- Red Lake-East Polk- Including the cities of Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Baudette, Newfolden, Middle River, Grygla, Red Lake, Redby, Ponemah, Thief River Falls, Red Lake Falls, Fosston, Fertile, McIntosh, and Erskine 303 PM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Comments / 0