A police chase ended just off an alleyway this morning in the Alamitos Beach area, with officers arresting two boys on suspicion of vehicle theft, authorities said.

Police say the incident happened around 8:05 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, after they received a call from a person saying their car had been stolen Friday in another city, and that a tracking device revealed it was located in the area of Third Street and Hermosa Avenue in Alamitos Beach.

Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Allison Gallagher said when officers found the stolen vehicle with two boys inside.

“The suspects attempted to flee the area in the vehicle, resulting in a department-authorized pursuit,” Gallagher said. “A short time later, the vehicle came to a stop and both occupants fled on foot.”

Gallagher said that the two boys were arrested shortly after a perimeter was established in the area. Images shared on social media from residents in the area show at least a dozen police officers on the scene of the arrest.

The identities of the boys are unlikely to be revealed as they are underage.

Police are still investigating the matter.

Editor’s note: This story was updated with information from the Long Beach Police Department.

The post 2 boys arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft in Alamitos Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post .