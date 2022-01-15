ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin: The Ignition Of A Scientific Revolution

By Bitcoin Graffiti
bitcoinmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a rare event for humanity to experience a change in worldview. You could say that the last time such an event truly took place was at the end of the Middle Ages — with the development of the telescope and the printing press, people learned that the Earth revolved...

bitcoinmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinmagazine.com

What If Lawyers Had Vetted The Bitcoin White Paper?

One of the central reasons for Bitcoin’s success is that lawyers never touched the Bitcoin white paper. Watching now how legal professionals are trying to identify themselves as “crypto lawyers” and to offer legal support to blockchain startups, I came up with a thought: How would these same “services” have changed the original Bitcoin white paper?
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Exchange BitMEX To Purchase One of Germany’s Oldest Banks

Leading cryptocurrency trading platform BitMEX has taken steps to acquire the German bank Bankhaus von der Heydt, the company said Tuesday in a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine. A purchase agreement has already been signed but is still awaiting the green light of German regulators. “BitMEX Group is pursuing the...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Crowdfunding Is Broken, Here’s How Bitcoin Can Fix It

Crowdfunding is a powerful mechanism for innovation and supporting social enterprises. Platforms like Kickstarter and Indiegogo have spearheaded the web 2.0 crowdfunding movement, which has led to the creation of several billion-dollar tech startups, like Oculus, and raised millions for thousands for causes. Through these platforms, online communities have been...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Is Revolutionizing Global Money Management

The barriers to entering global financial markets are archaic. Overextended processing times, high transaction fees, deadweight loss due to exchange rates, the list goes on. While these might be excusable in a settlement system still in its infancy, I am describing the SWIFT system, our global international banking network, created in 1973. For a service coming up on its 50th birthday, you’d expect modern technology to have made its way into the mechanisms by which SWIFT allows international financial messaging. Yet, it remains largely unchanged.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Galileo Galilei
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
Person
Nicolaus Copernicus
bitcoinmagazine.com

What The World Learned About Bitcoin In 2021

How poetically perfect that 2021 was the year that the world discovered how 21 million bitcoin are the key to the world’s future economic system. This was the year when the public finally woke up. Last year, Bitcoin entered the world’s cultural zeitgeist in a way like never before....
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Bear Markets: What, Why, When?

Bitcoin has had its fair share of bear markets in the past. Let’s briefly recap the most significant ones and see what we can learn from them. The bitcoin price fell from $29 on June 8, 2011 to $2.10 on November 18, 2011, followed by months of sideways action:
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Why Proof-Of-Work Is A Superior Consensus Mechanism For Bitcoin

There have been countless arguments surrounding both the proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) as a means of gaining consensus on a blockchain network. Many people have been asking themselves which one is better, and why? In this article, I'll go over some of the main benefits and drawbacks of each consensus mechanism.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Roads To Hyperbitcoinization: Describing The ‘Transition Agents’ Bringing Us Financial Freedom

This article is the second part in a series where we outline the views and predictions made by the Bitcoin community concerning the prospect of hyperbitcoinization. In our analysis, we highlight "transition agents": main players, groups of players or institutions that could accelerate the transition to a Bitcoin world. For each topic, we base our arguments on the references collected, and if possible, present data that aims to assess the probability of this outcome.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Bitcoin Magazine#Ignition System#Keynesian#Digital Renaissance#The Structure Of
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Is A Better Store Of Value Than Real Estate

This is not an introductory article explaining what bitcoin is and why other so-called “cryptocurrencies” cannot compete with its properties and network effects. There has been enough written about this already and bitcoin is the victor. What I will contend is that bitcoin can be considered the world’s best store of value by having superior characteristics to real estate — the largest store of value presently. I will look at this briefly through each important characteristic that contributes to an asset retaining its value over time.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Building A Bitcoin Mining System

Financial services firm Block, previously known as Square, is officially engaged in creating a new, open-source bitcoin mining system, CEO Jack Dorsey announced Thursday on Twitter, referencing a more detailed thread on the project’s objectives by the company’s general manager for hardware, Thomas Templeton. “We want to make...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Ethereum’s Centralization Endgame Makes The Case For Building On Bitcoin

In a recent blog post called “Endgame”, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin addressed the concerns around undue centralization of Ethereum. But not so that he might dismiss those claims. Nay, he’d rather confirm them. There are a couple of noteworthy comments in the beginning of this article, such...
MARKETS
symmetrymagazine.org

The second quantum revolution

For physicists trying to harness the power of electricity, no tool was more important than the vacuum tube. This lightbulb-like device controlled the flow of electricity and could amplify signals. In the early 20th century, vacuum tubes were used in radios, televisions and long-distance telephone networks. But vacuum tubes had...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Computer Science
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Rewards Platform Satsback v2 Launches

Bitcoin rewards platform Satsback has relaunched in a new version, bringing a new brand to market with 10,000 online stores connected to offer cashback in BTC that is paid through Lightning, as well as a browser extension to facilitate customers’ shopping experience. “There are thousands of online stores available...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

How Is Bitcoin On-Chain Activity Reflecting The Price?

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. In today’s Daily Dive, we’re covering the latest state of on-chain activity across...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

How Spiral, Jack Dorsey’s Rebranded Bitcoin Company, Is Accelerating Adoption

Jack Dorsey’s popular financial company Square went through a recent rebrand and is now called Block. The move led one of its subsidiaries, Square Crypto, to also take up a fresh name. Now known as Spiral, Block’s Bitcoin company has set out on a well-defined mission: to advance Bitcoin toward worldwide use.
MARKETS
City Journal

Forging Revolutions from Anthills

Biologist Edward O. Wilson died at 92 the day after Christmas, taking his leave with the same discretion that governed his conduct as a scientist. His passing, however, was not greeted in all quarters with the same grace. Scientific American, offering more evidence of its capture by woke ideology, chose to note Wilson’s passing by declaring that “we must reckon with his and other scientists’ racist ideas if we want an equitable future.” In her editorial for the magazine, Monica R. McLemore lamented that Wilson’s work had “contributed to the false dichotomy of nature versus nurture and spawned an entire field of behavioral psychology grounded in the notion that differences among humans could be explained by genetics, inheritance and other biological mechanisms.”
SCIENCE
Silicon Republic

2011: The revolution will be in real time

While activists and AI were making themselves heard, Steve Jobs’ death came at a time of shifting power across the tech industry. In January 2011, Steve Jobs took a medical leave of absence from Apple. Following a few summertime public appearances, he fully resigned as CEO, handing the title over to Tim Cook.
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Core Scientific Mined Over 1K Bitcoin In December To End 2021 Holding 5,296 BTC

Core Scientific mined over 1,000 bitcoin in just one month. The miner said it ended 2021 holding 5,296 BTC, worth about $230 million. Its self-mining operations boast 67,000 ASIC machines. Provider of bitcoin mining infrastructure and hosting solutions, Core Scientific, mined 1,044 bitcoin in December and 5,769 BTC in 2021,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy