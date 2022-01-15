ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Death of Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez ruled a suicide

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The death of Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez near his home in Fort Worth, Texas, has been ruled a suicide.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office released the finding on Thursday, three days after the 28-year-old’s body was found.

The Ramirez family released a statement through the Rays, thanking the team for its support.

“The loss of our son has been the most excruciating experience we have lived. Unfortunately, we sometimes don’t see the signs. Struggling in silence is not ok,” the family said in the statement.

“It is our commitment to honor our son’s life by helping other families,” the family added. “No parent should have to endure the loss of their child.”

The Rays announced the death in a Twitter post last Tuesday but did not release details. The Tampa Bay Times reported the body was found Monday in a field near the family home.

Ramirez, a native of Puerto Rico who attended high school in Fort Worth, was a 28th-round draft pick out of Illinois State in 2016. He played three years in Tampa Bay’s minor league system before beginning a three-season stint as a bullpen catcher with the major league team in 2019.

“We are very grateful to the Tampa Bay Rays organization, whom we consider our family, for their love and support,” the family said. “Our son felt loved by all of you.”

Manager Kevin Cash paid tribute to Ramirez in a statement released by the Rays on Tuesday.

“He brought so much passion and energy each day to our clubhouse and bullpen, and his love for the Rays and baseball was evident to all who interacted with him,” Cash said.

___

Comments / 0

Related
draysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Remembering Jean Ramirez

Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez passed away at the age of 28. The cause of death was later revealed to be by suicide. Please check in on your people. “Struggling in silence is not okay.”. In happier news, former Rays legend Jake Bauers tied to the knot. Jeff Passan...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs open the international signing period by reportedly agreeing to deals with 2 top-50 prospects

The Chicago Cubs kicked off Major League Baseball’s international signing period Saturday by agreeing to deals with two highly ranked infielders. The Cubs most notably are signing shortstop Alexis Hernandez (Dominican Republic) for $1.3 million, third baseman Adan Sanchez (Panama) for $1.5 million and shortstop Jefferson Rojas (Dominican Republic) for $1 million, according to MLB.com. ...
MLB
The Associated Press

Dodgers promote Brandon Gomes to general manager

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers promoted former major league pitcher Brandon Gomes to general manager on Tuesday, filling a spot that had been vacant since 2018. Gomes had been an assistant GM with the team since 2019. The Dodgers last had a GM in 2018, when Farhan Zaidi quit that November to join the rival San Francisco Giants.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Baseball’s lockout is spoiling the best part of winter for anxious Cubs and White Sox fans

The middle of January traditionally signals the changing of the seasons in Chicago, a time to wash away the gloom of another Bears disaster and start thinking warm thoughts. In most years, the sidewalks are caked in ice, another polar vortex is plunging down from the Arctic and the Cubs and White Sox are holding their annual fan fests at a downtown hotel, celebrating the past while hyping the ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Orlando Sentinel

Goldie Lawrence says UCF in lead after decommitment from UF

A day after Sanford Seminole 2023 wide receiver Darren “Goldie” Lawrence decomitted from his pledge to the University of Florida, he has named UCF as his frontrunner. “Yeah, probably just UCF,” Lawrence told the Sentinel on Monday afternoon. Lawrence said that shortly after his decommitment from UF went public on Sunday, UCF and Missouri coaches reached out. With UCF coming at him hard, the ...
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

725K+
Followers
376K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy