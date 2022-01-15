Three Immediate Thoughts - WVU vs Kansas***

I didn’t get to watch this game and I won’t have time to watch this game today, so this is just based off of the box score. It’s clear that the shooting legs of the team just completely left them in the second half and that’s not totally unexpected. So many games in this few of days, not even NBA teams tackle this sort of schedule, so to ask. Since January 5th and culminating on Tuesday, January 18th, this team will have played 6 games, in just 14 days, which you can tell is about a game every 2 and a third days. After hosting Iowa State on Tuesday, Texas Tech will not play again until Saturday when they host West Virginia. And all of this isn’t to take away credit from Kansas State. They play great defense so that’s part of the equation too.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO