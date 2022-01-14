ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing cat reunited with owner after 10 years

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
  • A Las Vegas woman and her missing cat were reunited after nearly 10 years apart.
  • The Animal Foundation wrote in Instagram post that Gizmo, who went missing in 2012, was brought to the shelter as a stray.
  • They were then able to identify the owner through his microchip.

A Las Vegas woman and her missing cat were reunited after nearly 10 years apart when an animal shelter reconnected the pair via an embedded microchip.

The Animal Foundation wrote in Instagram post that Gizmo, who went missing in 2012, was brought to the shelter as a stray. They were then able to identify the owner through his microchip.

“We emailed Sheena and she drove over to the shelter this afternoon to get her guy,” The Animal Foundation wrote in the post.

Sheena, who searched for Gizmo for weeks in 2012, said she was “super shocked” when she discovered his picture on the foundation’s website.

The organization wrote in their post that Gizmo’s story highlights the value of keeping updated microchips in one’s pet.

“This is why microchipping is so important! This kind of reunion shows the power of an updated microchip. It can help prove it’s your lost pet.”

