As the Manchester United players celebrated Marcus Rashford’s goal, and Cristiano Ronaldo remained looking rather sullen, Ralf Rangnick felt he’d better have a little word with his main star.“I understand you are ambitious and want more goals,” the German told Ronaldo, “but maybe in a few years when you are a head coach you will realise”.These words are no great secret uncovered. Rangnick offered them up himself after the game.For all the issues that United’s interim coach has had in his first two months, his frankness is to be appreciated. He has no problem telling it as it is, as...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO