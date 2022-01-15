ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

No, NASA Isn’t Drilling into Yellowstone to Stop an Eruption

By Doc Holliday
Wake Up Wyoming
Wake Up Wyoming
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You will likely laugh at this, but many believe that NASA is really planning to drill into the Yellowstone super-volcano to stop an extinction-level event eruption. That's not gonna happen. Yet. I don't blame the conspiracy theorists for being concerned about this. The BBC shared a story back in...

wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Space.com

The Mars rover Perseverance has pebbles stuck in its drill. NASA has a plan to fix it.

NASA's Perseverance rover will dump its latest Mars sample to unclog pebbles from its drill. Perseverance mission managers made the unexpected announcement that they had to dump out Percy's latest sample via a blog post on Friday (Jan. 14). The team even shared in the post that they never thought they would have to do that as one of Perseverance's main goals is to pick up Mars samples for future analysis.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Wake Up Wyoming

Watch a Moose Gently Cross an Icy Creek in Yellowstone

I've learned that we have something in common with moose. When faced with a delicate icy surface, we both understand you have to tread carefully as a new video share shows one of these massive animals navigating an icy creek in Yellowstone. A Yellowstone Life shared this brief but somewhat...
ANIMALS
Wake Up Wyoming

LOOK! Massive Wyoming Wolfpack Play In Yellowstone

Wolves are incredibly beautiful animals and I don't think we appreciate their beauty as much as we do other animals. That's more so to do with the nature of the beast. I've honestly never seen a pack of wolves in real life, which is fine. If I were to see them in real life, I'd probably prefer them to be at a good distance, through binoculars or a camera lens.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#The Wall Street Journal#Bright Side#Usgs#Syfy#The National Park Service
PC Magazine

Debris Stops NASA's Perseverance Rover Collecting Rock Samples

NASA's Perseverance rover called home for help after attempting to collect its latest Martian rock samples. Following a failed attempt in August, the device managed a month later to secure a core only slightly thicker than a pencil from the Jezero Crater. Just before the new year, Perseverance successfully extracted another sample from a Mars rock, but then a problem occurred.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Hunga Tonga Island Obliterated – NASA Satellites Capture Massive Blast

Several Earth-observing satellites collected data during and after the potent blast. One of the most potent volcanic eruptions in decades has obliterated a small, uninhabited South Pacific island known as Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha‘apai. Damage assessments are still ongoing, but preliminary reports indicate that communities in the island nation of Tonga have taken heavy damage from volcanic ash and a tsunami caused by the eruption.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Wake Up Wyoming

Yellowstone To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

We're talking about the park, not the TV series or its spinoff, 1883, mathematically, that doesn't get you 150 more like 139. But, yes, the park. It's been 150 years since Yellowstone became America's first national park. So, it's quite the happy birthday for one of the top tourist destinations in the country. You hear that, Yosemite?
LIFESTYLE
CBS Atlanta

Free COVID-19 Test Rollout Begins Early Online

A day ahead of the scheduled rollout of free COVID-19 tests distributed by the Biden administration, some Americans are already placing orders for their free deliveries through a form posted by the U.S. Postal Service. The White House announced last week that it would publicly launch the site covidtests.gov on Wednesday. However, some early visitors to the website Tuesday morning were already able to see a button to order their free tests — a limited rollout that appears to have been expanded to more visitors later Tuesday afternoon. Every household is eligible to order four rapid antigen COVID-19 tests for free, to be delivered by the Postal Service, which will begin shipping tests in late January. Click here to get more details from CBS News.  
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Crewmembers Say Missing TV Producer Took Off Running Into Idaho Forest And Vanished

27-year-old Terrence Chemel Woods Jr. grew up in Capitol Heights, Maryland, and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2013. He lived in London, England for several years and returned to the United States in 2018. He worked on the hit television show The Voice UK at one point, and Terrence traveled the world to work on television shows and documentaries, reports Deadline.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
The Conversation U.S.

What causes a tsunami? An ocean scientist explains the physics of these destructive waves

On Jan. 15, 2022, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in Tonga erupted, sending a tsunami racing across the Pacific Ocean in all directions. As word of the eruption spread, government agencies on surrounding islands and in places as far away as New Zealand, Japan and even the U.S. West Coast issued tsunami warnings. Only about 12 hours after the initial eruption, tsunami waves a few feet tall hit California shorelines – more than 5,000 miles away from the eruption. I’m a physical oceanographer who studies waves and turbulent mixing in the ocean. Tsunamis are one of my favorite topics to teach my...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Tonga volcano: New images reveal scale of damage after tsunami

New pictures have emerged from Tonga, revealing the damage wreaked by tsunami waves triggered by an undersea volcano. They show the Pacific islands blanketed in a layer of volcanic ash, while in coastal areas the waves have torn down trees and ripped buildings apart. Saturday's tsunami left at least three...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

US Should Brace for Two More Severe Winter Storms in the Following Weeks

Americans should prepare for more severe winter weather in the coming weeks. More possibilities of snow and other severe weather are expected in areas of the eastern United States on Monday, shortly after a winter storm wreaked havoc across the Tennessee Valley, Southeast, and up the Eastern Seaboard into New England over the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

US airlines warn of 'chaos' if 5G not limited near airports: letter

The chief executives of America's largest airlines warned ahead of Wednesday's 5G service rollout that the technology should be limited near US airports, or risk "significant operational disruption" to travel and shipping. "We are writing with urgency to request that 5G be implemented everywhere in the country except within the approximate 2 miles of airport runways as defined by the FAA on January 19, 2022," the CEOs wrote in a Monday letter, which was obtained by AFP -- and also signed by shipping giants FedEx and UPS. The Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday it had approved some transponders to be safely operated within areas where 5G will be deployed, clearing "as many as 48 of the 88 airports most directly affected by 5G C-band interference." The airlines are worried that remaining limitations at those airports, as well as a large amount of equipment still uncertified, could cause major disruptions.
FAA
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wake Up Wyoming

NO: Nordic Skiing Is NOT Endangered From Climate Change

Once again news outlets are publishing worst-case scenarios because of their SHOCKING HEADLINES. But they never look for any other source to confirm the story. The latest if from WINTHROP, Wash. (AP): "The future of Nordic skiing is uncertain as climate change makes snow less certain and winters shorter," the story says.
ENVIRONMENT
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy