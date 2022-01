The fatal flexural topple at Cânyon de Furnas in Brazil. Many thanks to the various people who have contacted me over the weekend about the fatal flexural topple at Canyon de Furnas in Brazil on Saturday morning (8 January 2022), as shown in the image above. This event, which was caught on a dramatic video, has received considerable attention in part because of the spectacular nature of the event and in part because of the human cost.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO