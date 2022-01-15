3 takeaways as Florida gets back on track against South Carolina

The Gators got their first win in 2022 on Saturday to avoid an 0-4 start to conference play, but it didn’t come as easy as it looked like it would in the first half. Florida (10-6, 1-3 SEC) led by as much as 13 in the opening period, but South Carolina (10-6, 1-3 SEC) cut that lead to eight at the break and narrowed it to just four with less than 10 minutes to play in the game.

Still, one of the best offensive performances from this team all season was enough for UF to hold on for a 71-63 win and get at least slightly back on track after a brutal stretch to open SEC play. The Gators return to Gainesville for a Wednesday night matchup against Mississippi State that they also really need to win, but for now, here are the takeaways from Saturday’s victory.

Kowacie Reeves should remain in the starting lineup

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

True freshman top-50 recruit Kowacie Reeves had a bit of a slow start to his college career, and he entered Saturday’s contest averaging just 2.8 points and 1.1 rebounds. However, he made his first start in the loss to LSU, and he led the team with a +/- of plus-5, the second game in a row that he led the team. He made his second career start on Saturday, and it was the best game of his young career.

He tied for the team lead with 14 points, and he made four of his six shots (including a 2 of 3 mark from three-point range). After the game, coach Mike White told the SEC Network broadcast that strong practices from Reeves over the last few weeks have helped earn the team’s trust.

Reeves is one of the more talented recruits White has landed, and he’s certainly shown impressive signs this season, especially in recent outings. He has the size, athleticism and shooting ability to be a problem in this league when he gets more comfortable with the offense, and he could be poised for a very impressive second half of the season. Props to White for making the change, and it’s a change that should be permanent.

This team can be very good when it can shoot

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

I know it seems extremely obvious that one of the prerequisites to being a good basketball team is the ability to make shots, but poor shooting has really overshadowed many of the other things this team does well. It’s struggled offensively against the better teams in the league so far, but against the Gamecocks, we saw a glimpse of how it can look when the shots are falling.

In addition to Reeves’ contributions, Phlandrous Fleming Jr. tied for the team lead with 14 points starting in place of Myreon Jones, who still scored eight points coming off the bench. Colin Castleton was the third Gator in double figures, though it was a relatively pedestrian scoring output for him at just 10 points.

But for a Florida team that far too often relies on Castleton’s efforts inside to find buckets, it was encouraging to see some outside shots fall. UF shot 55.1% for the contest and was even more efficient in the second half, making 61.9% of its shots. The Gators were just 7 of 22 from downtown, which isn’t ideal but still an improvement from some of the disastrous marks we’ve seen in recent games.

This team is still searching for reliable scorers, but if someone like Reeves can step up into that role, it could have a chance to turn things around entering a much more manageable stretch of SEC games.

The offensive rebounding discrepancy could have proved disastrous

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Florida dominated this game on paper, but in spite of that, the Gamecocks had the Gators sweating a bit in the final minutes. As mentioned above, they brought the score within three. Though a field goal drought in the final 3:18 certainly did UF no favors in putting away its opponent, it also allowed way too many second chances for South Carolina.

USC out-rebounded Florida 38-35, but the real discrepancy came on offensive rebounds, where the Gamecocks had a 21-8 advantage. Luckily for the Gators, that only resulted in 13 points for South Carolina, and a poor shooting performance (34.7% for the game) limited its ability to take advantage of those opportunities. Chico Carter Jr. (12 points) and Erik Stevenson (10 points) were the only players to score in double figures.

But this is a Gamecocks team without much hope at the NCAA Tournament, and better teams will make UF pay if it plays like that around the basket. It was a great game for Colin Castleton on the inside, as he had eight blocks. However, his seven rebounds led the team, and the Gators need to do a better job of boxing out. Those offensive rebounds led to a much closer game than this had any business being, and against a team that can take advantage of those opportunities, it may have cost Florida a must-win game.

