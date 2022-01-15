ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

3 takeaways as Florida gets back on track against South Carolina

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qGum8_0dmszWzX00

The Gators got their first win in 2022 on Saturday to avoid an 0-4 start to conference play, but it didn’t come as easy as it looked like it would in the first half. Florida (10-6, 1-3 SEC) led by as much as 13 in the opening period, but South Carolina (10-6, 1-3 SEC) cut that lead to eight at the break and narrowed it to just four with less than 10 minutes to play in the game.

Still, one of the best offensive performances from this team all season was enough for UF to hold on for a 71-63 win and get at least slightly back on track after a brutal stretch to open SEC play. The Gators return to Gainesville for a Wednesday night matchup against Mississippi State that they also really need to win, but for now, here are the takeaways from Saturday’s victory.

Kowacie Reeves should remain in the starting lineup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2843lv_0dmszWzX00
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

True freshman top-50 recruit Kowacie Reeves had a bit of a slow start to his college career, and he entered Saturday’s contest averaging just 2.8 points and 1.1 rebounds. However, he made his first start in the loss to LSU, and he led the team with a +/- of plus-5, the second game in a row that he led the team. He made his second career start on Saturday, and it was the best game of his young career.

He tied for the team lead with 14 points, and he made four of his six shots (including a 2 of 3 mark from three-point range). After the game, coach Mike White told the SEC Network broadcast that strong practices from Reeves over the last few weeks have helped earn the team’s trust.

Reeves is one of the more talented recruits White has landed, and he’s certainly shown impressive signs this season, especially in recent outings. He has the size, athleticism and shooting ability to be a problem in this league when he gets more comfortable with the offense, and he could be poised for a very impressive second half of the season. Props to White for making the change, and it’s a change that should be permanent.

This team can be very good when it can shoot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09B3Gz_0dmszWzX00
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

I know it seems extremely obvious that one of the prerequisites to being a good basketball team is the ability to make shots, but poor shooting has really overshadowed many of the other things this team does well. It’s struggled offensively against the better teams in the league so far, but against the Gamecocks, we saw a glimpse of how it can look when the shots are falling.

In addition to Reeves’ contributions, Phlandrous Fleming Jr. tied for the team lead with 14 points starting in place of Myreon Jones, who still scored eight points coming off the bench. Colin Castleton was the third Gator in double figures, though it was a relatively pedestrian scoring output for him at just 10 points.

But for a Florida team that far too often relies on Castleton’s efforts inside to find buckets, it was encouraging to see some outside shots fall. UF shot 55.1% for the contest and was even more efficient in the second half, making 61.9% of its shots. The Gators were just 7 of 22 from downtown, which isn’t ideal but still an improvement from some of the disastrous marks we’ve seen in recent games.

This team is still searching for reliable scorers, but if someone like Reeves can step up into that role, it could have a chance to turn things around entering a much more manageable stretch of SEC games.

The offensive rebounding discrepancy could have proved disastrous

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EDbCH_0dmszWzX00
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Florida dominated this game on paper, but in spite of that, the Gamecocks had the Gators sweating a bit in the final minutes. As mentioned above, they brought the score within three. Though a field goal drought in the final 3:18 certainly did UF no favors in putting away its opponent, it also allowed way too many second chances for South Carolina.

USC out-rebounded Florida 38-35, but the real discrepancy came on offensive rebounds, where the Gamecocks had a 21-8 advantage. Luckily for the Gators, that only resulted in 13 points for South Carolina, and a poor shooting performance (34.7% for the game) limited its ability to take advantage of those opportunities. Chico Carter Jr. (12 points) and Erik Stevenson (10 points) were the only players to score in double figures.

But this is a Gamecocks team without much hope at the NCAA Tournament, and better teams will make UF pay if it plays like that around the basket. It was a great game for Colin Castleton on the inside, as he had eight blocks. However, his seven rebounds led the team, and the Gators need to do a better job of boxing out. Those offensive rebounds led to a much closer game than this had any business being, and against a team that can take advantage of those opportunities, it may have cost Florida a must-win game.

List

Gallery

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Gainesville, FL
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
NFL
Rock Hill Herald

Why Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer says he will ‘never’ slow down in transfer portal

Shane Beamer smirked as he opened a news conference Friday mentioning the work South Carolina football has been doing in the NCAA transfer portal. The portal, a highly publicized and frequently discussed database that college football players use to enter or exit schools somewhat freely, launched in 2018 and allows athletes to connect with potential new programs in a streamlined process.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Florida Gators#Boxing#College Football#Sec#Lsu
FanSided

Former USC QB Jaxson Dart reportedly has decision down to 2 schools

As Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg look at transferring away from the USC football program, it appears as if they have a couple destinations in mind. One of the most interesting quarterbacks in this round of transfers is apparently getting close to making a decision. Jaxson Dart, who decided to transfer away from the USC football program after Lincoln Riley was hired, has trimmed his list of possible transfer destinations to a couple schools, according to a report from On3.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
KARK

Back in business: Arkansas not underestimating South Carolina

The Arkansas men’s basketball team is riding high after returning to Fayetteville with an upset win over 12th-ranked LSU over the weekend. But now they turn their attention to South Carolina, who they welcome into Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday night. The Gamecocks and Razorbacks have had a experience...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
rockmnation.com

Missouri Looks To Get Back On Track Against No. 17 Georgia

After suffering an absolutely heartbreaking 87-85 overtime loss at LSU on January 13, the Missouri Tigers are back in action at The Zou to take on yet another top-25 opponent in the No. 17 Georgia Bulldogs. The game will be broadcast at 6 pm on SECN. Mizzou continues to show...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy