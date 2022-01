The NFL divisional round action heats up on Saturday night when Aaron Rodgers and the NFC’s top-seeded Packers play host to Jimmy Garoppolo and the red-hot 49ers. No. 6 San Francisco, following their 23-17 upset of Dallas in the wild-card round, are now 11-7 straight-up (SU), which has helped NFL bettors turn a profit by posting a 10-8 against the spread (ATS) mark. The 49ers, who are 7-3 SU and 6-4 ATS on the road, will look to continue that success when they head to Wisconsin this weekend.

NFL ・ 32 MINUTES AGO