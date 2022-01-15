One person killed in two-vehicle crash near Elkton

CHILDS - One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on a road in Childs, north of Elkton, according to the Maryland State Police.

The fatal, head-on collision occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday on a one-lane underpass on Blue Ball Road, police reported.

As of late Saturday afternoon, a representative at the agency's North East Barrack declined to release the name, gender, age and residency of the victim, pending the confirmation of next-of-kin notifications. He also declined to release information about eight other people who were involved in the fatal crash and details regarding the two vehicles that collided, citing the ongoing investigation.

Police said a van occupied by the driver and five passengers was inside the railroad underpass as it traveled north on that short, one-lane section of Blue Ball Road.

At that point, police added, a southbound car that investigators are categorizing as the "at fault vehicle" proceeded from the two-lane portion of Blue Ball Road and entered the one-lane underpass, where it crashed head-on into the van. (A vehicle traveling inside an underpass has the right-of-way, and the driver of a vehicle approaching from the other side must yield and make sure the underpass is clear before entering it.)

One of the passengers in the car was pronounced dead at the crash scene, according to police. The driver of that car and the other passenger suffered serious injuries, and ambulance crews drove them to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, police reported.

Ambulance crews also transported the driver of the van and its five passengers to that same hospital, where they were treated for what investigators described as minor injuries, police said.

Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more details about this fatal traffic accident become available.