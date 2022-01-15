ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Playoffs: Raiders vs Bengals Game Thread

By MacGregor Wells
ganggreennation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL playoffs get started with a Saturday doubleheader. In the first game we have the Las Vegas Raiders visiting the Cincinnati Bengals. The 10-7 Las Vegas Raiders come into this game riding a four game winning streak. The Raiders have struggled defensively most of this season and they have no...

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
