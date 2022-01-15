NWS: Up to One inch of Snowfall expected with locally higher amounts possible
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for our area:
ACCUMULATION AMOUNTS (**THIS COULD CHANGE**):
- Up to 1 Inch of Snowfall Possible
POTENTIAL PRECIP TYPE CHANGE TIME (RAIN TO SNOW):
- Potential Changeover time will be sometime around NOON tomorrow
IMPACTS:
- Slick Travel possible (Especially after sunset tomorrow)
- Black Ice is a possible threat Monday morning
WHAT YOU SHOULD DO NOW:
- IF you have to travel tomorrow, make sure to prepare for slick conditions. Keep an extra blanket in your vehicle for each person traveling.
