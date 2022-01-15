ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

NWS: Up to One inch of Snowfall expected with locally higher amounts possible

By Jacob Hamilton
Cullman Daily News
Cullman Daily News
 3 days ago
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for our area:

ACCUMULATION AMOUNTS (**THIS COULD CHANGE**):

  • Up to 1 Inch of Snowfall Possible

POTENTIAL PRECIP TYPE CHANGE TIME (RAIN TO SNOW):

  • Potential Changeover time will be sometime around NOON tomorrow

IMPACTS:

  • Slick Travel possible (Especially after sunset tomorrow)
  • Black Ice is a possible threat Monday morning

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO NOW:

  • IF you have to travel tomorrow, make sure to prepare for slick conditions. Keep an extra blanket in your vehicle for each person traveling.

