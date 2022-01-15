ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indycar driver Conor Daly flips in Chili Bowl Nationals (Video)

By Shane Walters
Racing News
Racing News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Conor Daly thinks it’s time for him to retire from midget racing. Today, the Chili Bowl Nationals are underway. A full alphabet of LCQ races are taking place ahead of tonight’s main event. Watch the Conor Daly crash video below. The indoor dirt race takes place in...

