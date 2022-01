The Stockton Heat finally returned home for their first game of 2022 at the Stockton Arena. After a Covid-related delay affecting their Friday night game, they were able to host the Tucson Roadrunners for their second and final game of the week. The Heat got some mojo back after their Wednesday night loss against the Ontario Reign and pick up a 4-1 win on Saturday night.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO