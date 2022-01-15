ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralph Emery, Voice of the Grand Ole Opry Dies

By Bruce Mikells
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Country music icon Ralph Emery has died. The veteran broadcaster and entertainer passed away today at the age of 88. Emery was described during his career as 'the Dick...

Related
AOL Corp

Morgan Wallen's Grand Ole Opry appearance sparks swift backlash

Morgan Wallen appeared alongside his Big Loud label-mate, ERNEST, Saturday night as the emerging country vocalist made his scheduled debut appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. The tandem recently collaborated on a new ballad, "Flower Shops," which they sang together during ERNEST's set. The appearance was first reported via the...
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Grand Ole Opry Ignites Controversy By Welcoming Morgan Wallen Onstage

The Grand Ole Opry is under fire after the Nashville institution welcomed Morgan Wallen onstage during a concert on Saturday. The controversial country singer, who was caught on camera using a racial slur in 2020, joined singer-songwriter ERNEST during the latter’s Opry debut over the weekend. Wallen surprised audiences...
MUSIC
Variety

How Nashville Legend Ralph Emery Dissed Country-Rock Pioneers the Byrds — and the Night They Buried the Hatchet

Left out of most obituaries about renowned country music talk-show host Ralph Emery, who died Saturday, was his infamy among many rock fans for having gotten into a tiff in the late 1960s with the Byrds. Their beef even resulted in Emery being dismissed, by name, in a Byrds track — “Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man,” which had Gram Parsons and Roger McGuinn attempting to get the last laugh in song. But, lest Emery be remembered forever by Byrds buffs as a villain in the story, Emery invited McGuinn onto his highly rated cable series “Nashville Now” 17 years later for...
MUSIC
wpde.com

Grand Ole Opry under fire after Morgan Wallen performs on stage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — ERNEST's Grand Ole Opry debut is getting a lot of attention, but for all the wrong reasons. Eclectic Nashville singer/songwriter ERNEST played the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night for the first time. He was later joined on stage by surprise guest Morgan Wallen. ERNEST and...
MUSIC
GATOR 99.5

Oak Ridge Boys Live In Concert In Lake Charles Jan. 21

The legendary Oak Ridge Boys will be making a stop in Lake Charles in two weeks. That's right, the country music hall of Famers will be live in concert here in lake Charles. Get ready to hear some of your favorite hits from the Oakridge Boys like Elvira, Bobby Sue, Fancy-Free, American Made, and Trying to Love To Women.
GATOR 99.5

Luke Bryan on Vocal Rest Ahead of Crash My Playa Shows

Luke Bryan went a little too hard cheering for his favorite college football team on Monday (Jan. 10), and as a result, he has to keep quiet for awhile. The singer is on vocal rest ahead of four played shows at Crash My Playa next week. On Instagram, Bryan's wife...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
GATOR 99.5

Bob Saget Dead at 65

Bob Saget has died, according to a report by TMZ. He was 65. According to "multiple sources" who spoke to the tabloid, the Full House icon passed away Sunday (Jan. 9) while at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando. According to TMZ's report, the Sheriff's Department as well as the fire...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
GATOR 99.5

RodeoHouston Announces 2022 Entertainment Lineup

The rodeo is back in Houston y'all. That's right, the event known as RodeoHouston is coming back in 2022 in a big way. Last night, they released the entertainment lineup for the three-week series with the biggest names in Country music set to perform each night. Rodeo Houston gets underway...
HOUSTON, TX
